Less than half of Twitter's remaining employees signed up to work for Elon Musk's 'hardcore' vision, leaving leaders scrambling to convince people to stay

Elon Musk exposes 'secret closet' full of 'stay woke' t-shirts at Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is clearing house at Twitter. After cutting most of the company’s staff, then applauding the exodus of "woke" journalists from the social media platform, now he is physically removing "woke" t-shirts from Twitter’s headquarters. On Tuesday, Musk posted a video of him and another person finding...
Musk polls Twitter users on amnesty for suspended accounts
Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter about whether the platform should offer a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts as long as they have not broken the law or engaged in “egregious spam.”. The Twitter and SpaceX CEO published the post on Wednesday, days after he...
World's richest man Elon Musk's wealth has taken a $100 billion hit in 2022, thanks to plummeting Tesla shares
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter, has seen his wealth plunge almost $100 billion this year, the steepest drop ever reported on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 51-year-old's net worth — which peaked at $340 billion in November last year — took a nosedive on Tuesday to its lowest point in 2022 at around $170 billion, after Tesla shares hit a two-year low on Monday, Bloomberg reported.
Homophobic neighbor tears up pride flag in man's yard, so he covers it with 800 pride flags
Addison had installed one small rainbow lawn flag and it was torn to bits, so he decided to up the ante.
