ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations are needed for a winter clothing giveaway in Tompkins County. Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga needs items for the annual Share the Warmth event, which will be held the weeks of December 5th-9th, and December 12th-16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. They’re looking for new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes 2X and up, boots, coats, snow pants, blankets, hats, and mittens for all.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO