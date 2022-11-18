Lionel Messi's final quest for elusive glory begins Tuesday when his Argentina squad faces Saudi Arabia in a 2022 World Cup match in Lusail, Qatar. Argentina have made four straight World Cup appearances, but haven't claimed the title despite typically being among the favorites. They lost to Germany in the final in 2014 but bowed out in the Round of 16 in 2018. Messi claimed his first major trophy in July 2021 at the Copa America, and now he has his sights on an even bigger prize. Saudi Arabia have reached the World Cup five times but have failed to advance in four straight since reaching the knockout round in their 1994 debut. La Albiceleste have won 36 straight matches in all competitions, while the Saudis finished one point ahead of Japan as both earned their spots through AFC World Cup qualifying.

