AEW Star Addresses Recent Name Change
A big AEW name has addressed his recent name change. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry was previously known as pure old ‘Jungle Boy,’ to the AEW fanbase. Over recent months, this has changed, and Jungle Boy is now referred to as ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry. This...
AEW Regular Confirms They’ve Signed With The Company
An AEW regular has confirmed that they have signed with the company. Despite debuting for All Elite Wrestling in December 2021, Marina Shafir has yet to receive the “#ALLELITE” graphic on social media. Shafir signed with WWE in 2018 and worked in the company’s developmental brand until her...
WWE Files New Trademark Related To Recently Returning Star
WWE has filed a new trademark related to a recently returning star, per the USPTO. In recent weeks on SmackDown, WWE began airing vignettes for the return of the Viking Raiders. The vignette featured a mysterious woman branding Erik and Ivar with their viking war paint, before ending with the...
WWE Star Comments On Name Change After Backlash
A WWE star has responded to fan outrage over a just announced name change by providing more information on the shift. In the way that many people communicate nowadays, the comment comes via gif on Twitter. When WWE changed Mia Yim’s name on the WWE website officially to Michin, fans...
WWE Changes Popular Theme Song & Fans React Strongly
WWE has changed a beloved entrance theme and fans have already reacted with some strong opinions. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 21) a new entrance theme was debuted for Johnny Gargano. While the song was still basically the anthem many love (‘Rebel Heart’) it was a decidedly...
WWE Star Teases A Championship Match Against Former Stablemate
A huge WWE name has teased a championship match against a former stablemate. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins has been a part of several factions before his singles run. One of those factions was The Authority, which Seth Rollins famously betrayed The Shield to join. Jamie Noble and Joey...
Preliminary Numbers For AEW Full Gear Revealed
The preliminary pay-per-view figures for AEW Full Gear have been revealed. As per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer, the following numbers are a very early estimate with more concrete figures not due until later in the week. With Thanksgiving coming up, later estimates may be delayed while pay-per-view figures...
Predicting The Card For AEW Revolution 2023
With AEW Full Gear now behind us, we need to look ahead to 2023 for AEW’s next pay-per-view event. AEW Revolution will be AEW’s first pay-per-view of 2023, with numerous special Dynamites taking place in the meantime. Here is our predicted card for AEW’s next pay-per-view event.
AEW To Air Footage During Dynamite Of Incident Involving Top Star
AEW has confirmed that they will air footage of an incident that recently took place involving a rapper and one of AEW’s top names. The TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, has been involved in a Twitter feud with Bow Wow over the last few weeks. The feud seemingly culminated face...
The Rock Reveals Dream Match That Never Happened
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has named the dream match he wanted to have, but ultimately never happened. Over the course of his eventful career, The Rock shared the ring with numerous Hall of Famers and other wrestling veterans. The Great One has now revealed that there was one...
Ex-WWE Star Hints At Departure From AEW?
AEW star Andrade El Idolo appears to have hinted at his departure from the company. Andrade has taken to social media on several occasions this year to indicate that he’s unhappy with his position in AEW. The Mexican star has now seemingly bid farewell to the promotion. On Instagram,...
WWE Officially Confirms Name Change
A WWE name change has been officially confirmed ahead on the official WWE roster website ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Cementing the newer and more vicious moniker, one popular and recently returned WWE star has now received a name change. With Mia Yim recently returning and assuming the ring name...
More Backstage Heat Between AEW Talent Following Full Gear?
It appears there may be more signs of backstage heat between AEW talent off the back of the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. It’s become increasingly apparent in recent months that there’s some divisiveness between certain camps in the AEW locker room, with one of those camps headed up by company EVPs the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
IMPACT Wrestling Pays Tribute To Staff Member Who Recently Passed Away
IMPACT wrestling has paid tribute to wrestling photographer and staff member, Bob Mulrenin, who has recently passed away. “The IMPACT family sends our condolences to the friends and family of one of the best, Bob Mulrenin. Bob’s unselfish demeanor made all who knew and worked with him better.”. Bob...
AEW Star To Address Shocking Full Gear Appearance On Dynamite
Fans have had many questions since the final moments of AEW Full Gear on November 19. The show closed out with MJF defeating Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. William Regal assisted MJF by slipping him the brass knuckles that would seal Moxley’s fate and end his championship reign.
Predicting The Card For WWE NXT Deadline
The final NXT premium live event is set to take place in December. NXT holds it’s first ever Deadline event, and the show is set to feature a lot of big matches. WWE recently announced the debut of the Iron Survivor Challenge, which will put 5 NXT stars in a match for a title opportunity.
Will Ospreay Gives Incredible Backstory On Recent Ring Attire
IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has shared a backstory on his recent ring attire. During the November 20 NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Ospreay successfully defended his IWP Unites States Heavyweight Championship against Shota Umino. In an Instagram post, Will Ospreay shared the backstory to his ring...
Shane McMahon ‘Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle’ Says Ex-WWE Star
Former WWE Tag Team champion René Duprée has lambasted Shane McMahon for his wrestling style, and overall approach towards wrestling. Duprée is a two-time champion in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier in 2003, and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki in 2004.
WWE Star Set For First Match In Over 7 Years
A WWE star is set for his first match in over seven years. Former member of The Authority, Jamie Noble, has announced that he will be making his in-ring return on December 11 at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble’s last match was way back in June...
Injured AEW Star Says They’ve ‘Barely Even Scratched The Surface’
An injured AEW star shares their thoughts amid an in-ring absence and while they’re proud of their work, there is still so much left to come!. After AEW’s Women’s division saw a big night at AEW’s pay-per-view, Full Gear, an injured star has shared her thoughts.
