ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear
Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says He ‘Will’ Be In WarGames
The WWE main roster debut of WarGames is officially set. The match beyond will appear on the WWE main roster for the first time ever at Survivor Series on November 26 in Boston. The show will feature both a men’s and women’s WarGames match, with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss,...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Chris Hemsworth Hulk Hogan Movie Following Actor’s Hiatus
There has been a new update on Chris Hemsworth in the Hulk Hogan movie following the actor’s hiatus. As previously reported, Marvel’s Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is set to star as Hulk Hogan in the upcoming Netflix film based on the WWE Hall of Famer. Speaking with Vanity...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Popular Star
AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita is All Elite. He also announced that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show. Takeshita quickly became a favourite of the AEW fanbase during his matches earlier this year. He recently...
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury
KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Pushing For Live Show In India
A top WWE star is pushing for a live show in the country of India. Drew McIntyre knows all too well about pushing WWE to bring a live show to places they don’t usually. The former two-time WWE Champion was an important figure in bringing the Clash At The Castle event to the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales back in September.
PWMania
Opening Segment Announced For 11/22 Episode Of WWE NXT
You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television program next Tuesday night, WWE has announced the opening segment for the show. Kicking things off on the 11/22 installment of NXT on...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Teases A Championship Match Against Former Stablemate
A huge WWE name has teased a championship match against a former stablemate. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins has been a part of several factions before his singles run. One of those factions was The Authority, which Seth Rollins famously betrayed The Shield to join. Jamie Noble and Joey...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star To Make Acting Debut In 2023
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE television for over a month now. Owens’ plans in the company were put on hold due to the insane popularity of Sami Zayn as a member of the Bloodline. Owens also recently suffered an injury scare at a WWE live event, which...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star’s Heartfelt Response To Fan Reaction
After speculation that Kevin Owens might not be match fit for Survivor Series WarGames, KO made his return during the November 18 edition of SmackDown. Owens made a surprise entrance during SmackDown to reveal himself as the final member of the Men’s WarGames team, where he will join the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.
wrestletalk.com
WWE References Braun Strowman Social Media Drama On SmackDown
After some questionable social media takes recently on Twitter, Braun Strowman had his words provided back to him tonight on SmackDown. Whether or not he will be forced to eat them however remains to be seen as he rolls into the semi-final in the SmackDown World Cup. Earlier when a...
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Romance Angle Kicks Off On SmackDown
On WWE SmackDown, a new romance angle kicked off between two popular WWE stars after one has recently returned to the company. After teasing a potential romance angle incoming, Emma was spotted finally finding the guy she was looking for in a backstage scene last week on SmackDown. Approaching Madcap...
wrestletalk.com
Raw Star Addresses Criticisms Of WWE Character
Nikki Cross has addressed criticism surrounding her previous ‘Nikki ASH’ gimmick, following the return of her old character. In June 2021, Nikki debuted a new character with superhero-esque gear, named Nikki ASH. The ‘A.S.H’ stood for ‘Almost A Superhero’, with her character being more comical than her previous Nikki Cross gimmick.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Needing ‘Just One More’ In The Company
With Triple H taking over WWE creative back in July, many former WWE stars have returned to the companyy. From Dakota Kai at SummerSlam to Mia Yim on November 7, there have been a lot of released stars that have returned, and even more that have been speculated. One such...
