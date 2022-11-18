Read full article on original website
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury
KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
Nick Aldis Details Lengthy Conversation With Tony Khan, Talks AEW’s Loyal Fanbase
Former two-time NWA world champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including whether he has had any conversations with AEW President Tony Khan, and how much he respects AEW’s loyal fanbase. That and more from the National Treasure’s interview can be found in the highlights below.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
Top AEW Star Asks Tony Khan For Match With Celebrity
A top AEW star has asked Tony Khan for a match with a celebrity. TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been the star that All Elite Wrestling calls upon for their celebrity spots. From her debut teaming with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to her most recent alliance with rapper Trina, Cargill has been the most reliable performer to interact with celebrities in AEW.
Top WWE Star Pushing For Live Show In India
A top WWE star is pushing for a live show in the country of India. Drew McIntyre knows all too well about pushing WWE to bring a live show to places they don’t usually. The former two-time WWE Champion was an important figure in bringing the Clash At The Castle event to the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales back in September.
AEW Star Explains Name Change
AEW star ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry has opened up about his name change, sharing his thoughts on his ring name. When Jack Perry first joined AEW in 2019, ‘Jungle Boy’ was just a nickname. This quickly changed however, with AEW going on to refer to Perry as Jungle Boy.
Tony Khan Discusses Current Plans For ROH
AEW President Tony Khan has provided a new update on his plans for ROH, ahead of a potential TV deal announcement. Since Khan announced that he had acquired ROH in March, the promotion has only hosted two live events, the Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor pay-per-views in April and July respectively.
AEW Star Addresses Recent Name Change
A big AEW name has addressed his recent name change. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry was previously known as pure old ‘Jungle Boy,’ to the AEW fanbase. Over recent months, this has changed, and Jungle Boy is now referred to as ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry. This...
IMPACT Wrestling Pays Tribute To Staff Member Who Recently Passed Away
IMPACT wrestling has paid tribute to wrestling photographer and staff member, Bob Mulrenin, who has recently passed away. “The IMPACT family sends our condolences to the friends and family of one of the best, Bob Mulrenin. Bob’s unselfish demeanor made all who knew and worked with him better.”. Bob...
