EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE golf Head Coach Derrick Brown has announced the signing of Max Bruening (Belleville, Ill.). Bruening was a four-year varsity player at Althoff Catholic, where he earned All-Conference honors three consecutive years and was a two-year captain. "We are happy to announce Max signing with SIUE...

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO