WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly looking at Finn Balor as something of a “reclamation project”. Levesque had pushed Balor as NXT Champion in 2015 and the Irishman was primed for a big start on the WWE main roster in 2016 as the first ever Universal Champion, but an injury meant he had to relinquish the title the day after he won it.

1 DAY AGO