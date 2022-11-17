ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Swimming: UVA closes out successful weekend at Tennessee Invite

Senior Kate Douglass improved her own American record in the 200-yard breaststroke to lead five wins for the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams on the final night at the Tennessee Invitational. UVA’s women finished 4-0 on the weekend with wins over Tennessee (242-145), Michigan (244-142)...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers host Demon Deacons to wrap up home schedule

After nine days without competition, Virginia returns to action on Sunday to host Wake Forest in its 2022 home finale. First serve from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 1 p.m. The two teams met earlier this season in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Oct. 30, when the Demon Deacons won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Women’s soccer: No. 3 Cavaliers face No. 2 Penn State in Sweet 16

The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team will face No. 2 seed Penn State in a Sweet 16 matchup at Jeffrey Field on Sunday. Kick is set for 5 p.m. in State College, Pa. Sunday afternoon’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats are also available with links to both at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Virginia posts first top-10 NCAA Championships finish since 2013

With a spirited performance, the Virginia women’s cross country team finished off an incredible season with a race that saw the Cavaliers finish ninth at the NCAA Championships, marking the fifth time in program history that the Cavalier women have finished in the nation’s top 10. The Virginia men closed their season out finishing 22nd after returning to the national meet for the first time in two seasons on Saturday morning at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Wahoo Preview: No. 16 Virginia vs. No. 19 Illinois

No. 16 Virginia will be battling for its eighth November tournament championship in the last nine years Sunday, when the Cavaliers go up against No. 19 Illinois at 3 p.m. (ESPN) for the Continental Tire Main Event title in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers (3-0) are coming off of a convincing,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
UVA hosts 15th-ranked Northwestern in Sunday night dual

The Virginia wrestling team hosts its first dual of the season on Sunday night when the Cavaliers take on No. 15 Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Admission to all home Virginia wrestling duals is free to the public. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Sunday night’s dual will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

