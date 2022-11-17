Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Swimming: UVA closes out successful weekend at Tennessee Invite
Senior Kate Douglass improved her own American record in the 200-yard breaststroke to lead five wins for the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams on the final night at the Tennessee Invitational. UVA’s women finished 4-0 on the weekend with wins over Tennessee (242-145), Michigan (244-142)...
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers host Demon Deacons to wrap up home schedule
After nine days without competition, Virginia returns to action on Sunday to host Wake Forest in its 2022 home finale. First serve from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 1 p.m. The two teams met earlier this season in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Oct. 30, when the Demon Deacons won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
jerryratcliffe.com
Women’s soccer: No. 3 Cavaliers face No. 2 Penn State in Sweet 16
The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team will face No. 2 seed Penn State in a Sweet 16 matchup at Jeffrey Field on Sunday. Kick is set for 5 p.m. in State College, Pa. Sunday afternoon’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats are also available with links to both at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia posts first top-10 NCAA Championships finish since 2013
With a spirited performance, the Virginia women’s cross country team finished off an incredible season with a race that saw the Cavaliers finish ninth at the NCAA Championships, marking the fifth time in program history that the Cavalier women have finished in the nation’s top 10. The Virginia men closed their season out finishing 22nd after returning to the national meet for the first time in two seasons on Saturday morning at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course.
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Nation says farewell to Virginia’s three fallen players with emotional memorial service
Saturdays are for football. Cheering, celebrating, tailgating, second-guessing. It’s when heroes are made. Saturdays were for football until Sunday happened a week ago and our lives were instantly changed. Our world was darkened in tragedy. Saturday we mourned. We didn’t mourn alone. Thousands joined us from sea to shining...
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Preview: No. 16 Virginia vs. No. 19 Illinois
No. 16 Virginia will be battling for its eighth November tournament championship in the last nine years Sunday, when the Cavaliers go up against No. 19 Illinois at 3 p.m. (ESPN) for the Continental Tire Main Event title in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers (3-0) are coming off of a convincing,...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA hosts 15th-ranked Northwestern in Sunday night dual
The Virginia wrestling team hosts its first dual of the season on Sunday night when the Cavaliers take on No. 15 Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Admission to all home Virginia wrestling duals is free to the public. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Sunday night’s dual will be...
jerryratcliffe.com
Baylor coach: UVA’s different style, different offense, extremely effective
Virginia’s basketball team made a strong impression on No. 5 Baylor’s coach, Scott Drew, on Friday, when the No. 16 Cavaliers pulled off an 86-79 upset over the Bears in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. UVA blitzed the Bears in the opening 10 minutes of...
