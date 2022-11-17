With a spirited performance, the Virginia women’s cross country team finished off an incredible season with a race that saw the Cavaliers finish ninth at the NCAA Championships, marking the fifth time in program history that the Cavalier women have finished in the nation’s top 10. The Virginia men closed their season out finishing 22nd after returning to the national meet for the first time in two seasons on Saturday morning at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course.

