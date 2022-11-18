Black Friday is just around the corner, and with so many stores offering big deals, it's important to do your research before you start shopping. According to Yahoo!, beauty is a big seller in the black friday department, and in fact, some hot ticket items have already been marked down. This year, people are holiday shopping earlier than ever and many stores are following suit by offering their Black Friday deals days and sometimes weeks in advance. If you're on the hunt for makeup, lip masks, or even beauty supplements, you may want to wait until the sales begin.

3 DAYS AGO