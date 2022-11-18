Read full article on original website
Why Did Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Break Up? See a Timeline of Their Tumultuous Divorce
Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have been divorced for a while, but their split will go down as one of the most tumultuous in A-list history. Their feud lasted for years...
Women's Health
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her In The Back'
Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season. Even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer caused the No Doubt leading lady to shake with anger during an intense battle round.
The Voice's Carson Daly Reveals Strong Feelings About Blake Shelton Leaving The Show
The Voice host Carson Daly revealed his strong feelings about buddy Blake Shelton leaving the series.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
NBC Miami
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos
The 'Hollaback Girl' singer and her sons had some fall fun, during a family trip to a pumpkin patch, about a week before Halloween.
Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro
The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
American Songwriter
Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery Ring in Holiday Season on ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Some of country music’s shining stars are making the season bright as part of the CMA Country Christmas lineup. Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion, The War and Treaty and Dan + Shay have joined the multi-genre lineup for the 13th annual special where country artists perform holiday hits. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman and Grammy-nominated bluegrass and Americana artist Molly Tuttle also will perform.
WATCH: George Strait Honors Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute With Powerful Performance of Her First No. 1 Single
George Strait was among the A-list lineup of artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, and more. on Oct. 30.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Toby Keith with ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ Cover at BMI Awards
It was quite a festive night as Carrie Underwood sang Should’ve Been a Cowboy, a classic song by Toby Keith, at the BMI Awards. Underwood was paying tribute to Keith, who is the 2022 BMI Icon Award winner. He picked up his honor at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday night. That song was the first hit to top the charts for Keith. The ceremony and celebration took place at Broadcast Music Inc, located on Music Row in Nashville.
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire Open the CMAs With Love for Loretta Lynn
The 2022 CMA Awards kicked off their 56th annual broadcast with a salute to a fallen icon. Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert all took the stage to celebrate the legacy of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at age 90. Underwood began the performance, delivering “You Ain’t Woman...
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
