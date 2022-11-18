ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As grocery prices soar, local restaurants and casinos could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.
Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
Columbia Store Opens In Reno

Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
Third Annual Christmas Convoy of Lights

Looking for a family-friendly Christmas event? High Desert Grange and Toys for Tots are sponsoring their third annual Christmas Convoy of Lights on Dec. 3. Toys for Tots has a large presence in Churchill County where they accept donations to give to children who would otherwise go without gifts at Christmas. The High Desert Grange is committed to supporting those people and groups whose actions benefit the good of our community. To enter this growing annual event, a toy or cash donation to Toys for Tots is required. Trucks, tractors, trailers, ATVs, and UTVs are permissible entry vehicles. However, no animals are allowed.
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions

Fans of the Reno Aces raised more than $22,000 for charity after six theme jersey auctions!. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation, JOIN Inc., Eddy House, Communities in Schools of Nevada, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, and Disabled American Veterans, with each theme jersey night that included a jersey auction.
The Best Breweries in Reno, NV

Whether you are looking to unwind after a day of skiing at nearby resorts or to try your luck at one of the many casinos in the area, be sure to check out these 10 world-class breweries the next time you find yourself in Reno, Nevada. 10 Torr Distilling and...
NV Energy Restores Power to Most Douglas County Customers

NV Energy has restored power to most of Douglas County after an earlier outage affected more than 21,000 customers. The biggest outage was reported in the 89410 zip code. Most of the outages started just before 5:15 a.m. on Monday. NV Energy says the outages are under investigation.
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
Giving Tuesday to Support the St. Vincent's Dining Room

Each year, Giving Tuesday kicks-off the charitable giving season. On Tuesday, November 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking donors to make their #GivingTuesday contributions to the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, Reno’s original “soup kitchen.”. With a goal of raising $80,000, the Dining Room can provide...
Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series

Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
NDOC to Temporary Close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Corrections says it will temporarily close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City as a means to increase safety and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q

(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
Cooking a Thanksgiving Turkey? Read These Safety Tips First!

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly four times as many home cooking fires occurred on Thanksgiving Day as on any other day of the year. The day before Thanksgiving represents the second-leading day for home cooking fires. Unattended cooking was, by far, the leading contributing factor in these fires and fire fatalities.
Wandering AmyLessly: Family still operating Reno’s oldest restaurant, 1937 style

Okay, so to clarify from the start, I didn’t actually wander into a family’s current home, although it sure felt that way. It all started a few weeks ago when I made a post on Facebook asking if any of my friends had suggestions for places to eat in Reno. I wanted something that wasn’t a buffet or a casino restaurant. Basically, I was looking for something local.
First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off its first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kid’s crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
