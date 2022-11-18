Most of the damage this year has been concentrated in the tech sector. With rising interest rates and a recession likely in the new year, speculative innovation firms have been hit the hardest. The shockwaves have spread to large-cap tech stocks as well. Hard-hit companies like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been feeling the pressure. Still, each firm can still recover from this downturn. The same can't be said for many of their smaller rivals in the tech scene. Let's compare these three innovative tech companies that have what it takes to persevere through another year of headwinds.

10 HOURS AGO