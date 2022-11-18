Read full article on original website
Related
WTHR
How long should you thaw your turkey? Here's the time you need, depending on size
TEXAS, USA — Even though it might feel like you have plenty of time before your Thanksgiving meal, don't forget that the prep work for your holiday turkey might need to start as early as this week. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), you should allocate 24...
It’s almost turkey time! When is the right time to thaw your bird?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's time to thaw your turkey.
USDA Says Leaving Your Thanksgiving Turkey Out For More Than 2 Hours Is Dangerous
Thanksgiving is synonymous with food — lots of it. If you're hosting, there's nothing more satisfying than finally sitting down at the dinner table with loved ones to enjoy the meal you worked so hard to prepare all day. After feasting on the mains and the accouterments, the last thing you want to do is get up and carry out the post-dinner ritual of cleaning and refrigerating like a responsible adult, all while ignoring the turkey dinner coma. As much as you might hate it, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a good reason for you to not leave dinner on the table for hours.
Thrillist
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
How Long Does it Take to Safely Thaw a Turkey?
Like a collection of oddly shaped bowling balls, they lie in wait in your grocer's freezer case. They are turkeys. They're stuffed with their own body parts, wrapped in plastic, and encased in a net. They are frozen. Not just kind of frozen. They are frozen hard like blocks of ice with wings and legs and somehow we're supposed to turn that into a golden brown delicious treat by next Thursday.
Popculture
Chicken Salad Recall Issued
Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Farm and Dairy
Turkey day tips
Keep your stomach full of turkey and free from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds us all that it’s important to remember the steps to food safety during America’s biggest meal. “While the four steps to food safety — clean, separate, cook and...
10NEWS
Why you're shelling out more for eggs than other groceries
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk into any grocery store and you'll notice that virtually everything is more expensive than usual. Eggs, in particular, have customers shelling out more cash than they have in years. In fact, the consumer price index for eggs rose more than 10% in October alone...
The Daily South
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
Gizmodo
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems
If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
foodsafetynews.com
USDA advice clears Turkey confusion before Thanksgiving
This week, many will enjoy a delicious meal on Thanksgiving Day with family and friends. Taking the necessary steps toward safe food handling and sanitation will help protect you and your loved ones this year. With social media abounding in misinformation and confused cooks with strong opinions, the U.S. Department...
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
foodsafetynews.com
Unripened, soft cheese recalled because of the possibility of botulism poisoning
Mounet Group brand Labneh soft unripened cheese in vegetable oil is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which causes botulism poisoning. There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because its expiration date is not until Aug. 15, 2023, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Thrillist
Tyson Fresh Meats Is Recalling More Than 93,000 Pounds of Ground Beef
Just last week, hundreds of cases containing smoked salmon were recalled across four states over a listeria outbreak, and now, there's even more drama in the world of food safety. The US Department of Agriculture just announced yet another recall, this time, impacting over 93,000 pounds of ground beef. Texas-based...
Comments / 0