This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner . Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you .

Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US. The website states, "Each restaurant on this list is laying on a festive spread for Thanksgiving 2022 that's sure to make you feel thankful."

According to the list, Blue Mesa Grill in Forth Worth, Addison, and Plano serves one of the best Thanksgiving meals in the country. The website explains what makes it so special:

"Thanksgiving's main meal, while we tend to call it "dinner," is often eaten in the afternoon, thus leaving the evening free for football watching, food comas, and camping outside Walmart in preparation for the next day's shopping madness. If you'd like to get an early start on the festivities and you happen to be in or around Fort Worth, Texas (or Addison or Plano, for that matter), you may be glad to know that Blue Mesa Grill is offering a Thanksgiving brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The brunch is priced at $30 per person, although that price goes down to just $10 for 6-to-11-year-olds and there's no charge at all for kids 5 and under."

Check out the full list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US on Tasting Table's website .