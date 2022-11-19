The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True

In case you're not in on the drama, Twitter appears to be imploding .

So, naturally, I thought I would dig up some of the most hilarious and brutal things Gen Z has said about millennials because it's become somewhat of a thing on there.

As usual, enjoy the extra gifs. You know we love it <3.

1.

why do millennials always say “aren’t u the generation who ate tide pods” bitch aren’t u the generation that used myspace???? @devsromanova 05:44 AM - 18 Apr 2021

2.

why do millennials think they’re special everyone knows what a vhs tape is buddy sit down @driwithab 06:35 PM - 12 May 2020

3.

Millennials love to say “I deserve a little treat” while buying basic necessities @redrawnoxen 10:52 PM - 12 Feb 2020

4.

Why do millennials love to be like “I am adulting 🤪” You are pushing 30 Steven. Please stop. @alikorsan_ 09:50 PM - 14 Feb 2021

5.

6.

millennials love saying “so i did a thing😌” girl go re read harry potter and shut up @jacuhbo 04:00 AM - 21 Jun 2020

7.

millennials love referring to overcoming a personal problem as “their journey” @zachfromcorp 01:22 PM - 30 Apr 2020

8.

9.

millennials always say “i’m a 90s kid !!” you’re not a kid anymore brian you’re 30 years old, it’s time you schedule your own doctors appointments @idknotpaigetho 03:10 PM - 15 Jun 2020

10.

Millennials love to ask for a recommendation and end it with “aaaannd go” like everyone is lined up in a race to google something for them. #Millennials @michaeldawdaw 05:37 PM - 22 Jun 2020

11.

12.

13.

millennials love talking about how small spinach gets when you cook it @DJbolan 03:16 AM - 13 Feb 2021

14.

millennials love posting memes and using 10 hashtags under their pics lmao it’s kinda cute @victoriaclv 04:53 AM - 04 Feb 2021

15.

Why do millennials think drinking wine is peak humor @jackiegabela1 12:37 AM - 01 Oct 2021

16.

Millennials love telling ppl they were on FB back when you had to have a college email @bandemicboy 03:02 PM - 30 Jan 2021

17.

Millennials love listening to podcasts that make them go “ugh, that’s so fucked up” every 5 minutes @MrDannyCohen 02:58 PM - 03 Feb 2021

18.

why do millennials call it a gallery wall like they discovered hanging up multiple pictures in one space @cate_ettinger 12:31 AM - 06 Sep 2021

19.

Why do millennials love to tweet a celebrity’s name followed by “that’s it. That’s the tweet” @lucianobunny_ 09:30 PM - 08 Sep 2021

20.

why do millennials make their insta captions so long and deep and it’s literally a selfie 😭 @davinabasi 09:06 PM - 19 Jul 2021

21.

22.

Why do millennials insist on adding “eigh” to the end of their child’s name @Kylemckinney23 04:21 AM - 24 May 2021

23.

Why do Millennials compare everything to Harry Potter lol. Like shut the fuck up @awkwardtobehold 05:03 AM - 11 Apr 2020

24.

millennials love to keep referencing SpongeBob like bro you're 30 go watch west wing @KirbyCallan 09:11 PM - 14 Jun 2020

25.

Why do millennials take photos with a Polaroid and then take photos of the Polaroid photo? @_shortbrat 11:29 PM - 19 Jan 2020

26.

why do millennials always need to be going on 🤪adventures🤪 like can’t you sit by yourself for 2 seconds??? @mollyweasley934 03:34 AM - 16 May 2021

27.

28.

Millennials love referring to a customer as “client”. A dash of fabricated importance goes a long way. @zachfromcorp 05:37 PM - 09 Jun 2020

29.

why do millennials only post tiktoks of them dancing to music from 2003 and holding their 6th glass of wine 😐 @ohnozoi 06:12 PM - 15 Jun 2020

30.

millennials love the opportunity to talk about how they don’t know what tik tok is to make themselves feel like an adult @noelforest 04:44 PM - 06 Apr 2020

31.

Honestly, one of the most annoying things about millennials is that every single one of them loves to say, "You know, everything in 'Ironic' by Alanis Morissette isn't actually ironic!!!" @mattstopera 09:26 PM - 11 Jun 2018

32.

why are millennials so obsessed with pasta and pizza like sure they slap but you’re allowed to have other personality traits @TuezdayLeone 03:32 AM - 16 Apr 2020

33.

Millennials love to reminisce about emo music and burning mix CDs @RebekahLeeMc 03:58 PM - 03 Nov 2021

34.

Why do millennials use nouns in the place of verbs?"I can't math""Englishing is hard today" @AtLeastiTryNC 04:25 PM - 15 Jun 2020

35.

Yuppie millennials love to make their dogs instagrams and write captions like the dog is doing the damn typing. @ThatBalterB 01:47 PM - 06 Feb 2021

36.

millennials love to say they’re in “facebook jail” when they get banned @KarlaLaverne 02:04 AM - 09 Dec 2021

37.

Millennials always shit on boomers for carpeting hardwoods in the 70s, but who's the one painting over original brick and high quality wood furniture, BECKY? @AmyintheAtl 11:20 PM - 18 May 2020

38.

why do millennials care so much ab the fact that theyre 90s kids??? sis WE KNOW. THATS WHEN YOU GREW UP. 😭😭💀 @jermologist 07:50 PM - 14 Jun 2020

39.

40.

41.

Why do #Millennials post pictures and announce they “might delete later?” Why even post it then? 🤷🏻‍♀️ @rockeuphoria 04:46 PM - 07 Sep 2020

42.

43.

44.

Millennials love celebrating fictional holidays, festivus, galentines day, that perfect day from Miss congeniality, they're all over it @Musicamilehigh 05:18 PM - 14 Dec 2021

45.

millennials love cooking shit in mugs in the microwave @ashlynisrad 08:57 PM - 16 Sep 2021

46.

47.

millennials love cheese boards unlike any other generation before @ameliadjrattail 11:35 PM - 13 Jan 2021

48.

49.

millennials love saying “an oldie but a goodie” and sending you a youtube link from 2008 @brown4whatever 05:31 AM - 07 Apr 2021

50.

51.

52.

53.

millennials love to play "I'll show you mine if you show me yours" with their student loan debt totals @JohnTDeacon 08:54 PM - 26 Jul 2021

54.

Why do millennials always gotta name their kid some bullshit like “jaxston” or “hydrangea” @sarah_fkn_sucks 02:38 AM - 25 Aug 2020

55.

why do millennials get so offended when a kid likes the sequel to a disney movie better than the original @quinnbitesboys 10:26 PM - 21 Aug 2020

56.

Why do millennials like the word hubby so much it makes me gag @myalexii 03:38 AM - 17 Jul 2020

57.

Millennials love grainy photographs of celebrities smoking cigarettes in the 90s. @evmcgov 06:29 PM - 06 Jan 2021

58.

older millennials love kate mckinnon a little too much and it scares me @wormhandss 01:55 PM - 14 Dec 2020

59.

Why do millennials love telling people how much they hate the word moist @dirtserpent 12:25 AM - 12 Dec 2020

60.

millennials love taking 5 minute quizzes and basing their lives around them @genzandginger 12:12 AM - 18 Jul 2021

61.

62.

Millennials love saying “about last night🤪” on horrendously average Instagram posts @tommysalami1017 12:44 AM - 16 Sep 2022

63.

why do millennials always have to make their dog a part of their wedding @meghanmacdeezy 04:05 PM - 20 Aug 2021

64.

65.

66.

67.

Millennials love saying "right" every 10 words when explaining something @benlarnold 06:22 PM - 18 Nov 2020

68.

Why do millennials turn 30 and suddenly decide to start selling crafts? @h3ll0connor 05:08 AM - 09 Feb 2021

69.

Millennials love talking about their favorite 90s cartoon as if anyone cares @DenjiSzn 05:43 PM - 14 Jun 2020

70. And last but not least...

millennials love acting like they were born in 1770 and had such a hard life @dilfhunt3r_ 11:45 PM - 05 Oct 2021

I guess Gen Z will have to find another platform to roast us on <3.

