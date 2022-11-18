ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform, according to its new owner, Elon Musk. Musk declared on Friday that Jones' account will not be restored, in spite of some users' requests, and spent the weekend defending the decision even as Twitter moved to restore other suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.
