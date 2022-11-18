Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
7 Common Causes of a Low Credit Score
Originally Posted On: https://kingcash.ca/7-common-causes-of-a-low-credit-score/. Like it or not, your credit report plays a big role in your financial mobility throughout your life. Did you know that 20% of mortgages are now denied in the US and Canada by big bank lenders? The same goes for business loans and other big life decisions you may want to make.
KTEN.com
A Complete Guide to the Different Types of Business Loans
Originally Posted On: https://kingcash.ca/a-complete-guide-to-the-different-types-of-business-loans/. Did you know that there are over 600,000 new businesses across the United States each year? However, many of these companies fail within the first few years. As you might guess, securing proper financing is one of the most important steps to take when it comes...
KTEN.com
Is Solar Power Worth It for Your RV?
RV Solar — Is It Right for You?. RVing has never been more popular. According to the Associated Press, RV sales hit record levels in 2021. In November alone, over 49,000 units shipped — a 15.6% year-over-year increase. However, with all those new RVers hitting the road, it’s...
New Zealand forecasts recession in 2023 as it delivers largest rate hike in history
New Zealand’s reserve bank has forecast that the country will tip into recession in 2023, and has lifted the official cash rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points, to 4.25%. The cash rate hike, announced on Wednesday, is the largest in the central bank’s history, and comes as it...
Comments / 0