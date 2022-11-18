Read full article on original website
Marshall to host six-team basketball tourney
The Marshall Statesmen have hosted early-season boys varsity basketball tournaments in the past, but this season’s high-school event will be a little different – and with a new name. Six teams, including Marshall, will participate in the Coaches vs. Cancer Statesmen Tip-Off Classic on Friday, Dec. 2 and...
Yorktown loses in region-tourney football semifinal
Momentum, a much-needed edge in athletic competition, was never on the side of the Yorktown Patriots’ offense during the football team’s 6D North Region tournament semifinal game against the host and top-seed Madison Warhawks. Fifth-seeded Yorktown’s season ended with a 21-7 loss in that Nov. 18 high-school contest...
Madison wins region football tourney semifinal
It’s a familiar spot for the Madison Warhawks. For their third straight season, the two-time defending champion will host the 6D North Region tournament football championship game, this fall at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in Vienna against the Centreville Wildcats. The Concorde District high-school rivals met during the regular season, with Madison winning 21-18.
Commentary: The players were allowed to play
They let them play, so the girls high-school soccer match became more fun and entertaining to watch. The high-school championship clash was between the Bishop O’Connell Knights and host Potomac School Panthers playing for the Northern Virginia Invitational state tournament title. Right away, it was apparent the referee had decided to let the girls play a physical match. There was nothing dirty or any cheap-shotting, but there definitely was a good degree of pushing, bumping and elbowing as players challenged for the ball – by participants on both teams.
Editor’s Notebook: Let’s hear it for the girls’ team!
We have an interesting sports item this week, noting that an all-girls team playing in the 13-14 age division not only competed this fall against mainly boys squads in Arlington Babe Ruth competition, but also went 8-2-1 in the process. And they did it the old-fashioned way: Having played in...
‘The Perfect Christmas’ comes to NVCC campus
Encore Theatrical Arts Project will present an original Broadway-style holiday musical – “The Perfect Christmas List” – from Dec. 10-18 at the Ernst Theater on the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College. “Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf, Chip, tries to worm his way...
Arlington Bar Foundation bestows its top accolade
Longtime Arlington attorney William Murray has influenced the community positively not only through legal work and athletic endeavors, but his personal ethics as well, said those honoring him Nov. 15 at the Arlington Bar Foundation’s annual William L. Winston Award Luncheon. Murray has practiced the profession of law at...
Library system preps ‘Read Outside the Lines’ initiative
It’s no billion-dollar Powerball payoff, but the Arlington library system has an upcoming lottery that may help expand your mind rather than your wallet. “Read Outside the Lines” will give 100 library patrons the chance to check out a selection of specially selected tomes on surprise topics each month during the coming year.
Potomac School students learn about music of Indonesia
Students from The Potomac School in McLean recently participated in an educational program with visiting musicians, arranged by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. During the excursion, students learned about the angklung, an Indonesian musical instrument made from bamboo, which symbolizes unity and community. Each angklung instrument produces a...
Craft fair will bring out community in Oakton
The Oakton Community Park Volunteer Team, in collaboration with other Oakton community organizations, will host a crafts sale at the historic schoolhouse in Oakton Community Park on Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to the chance to shop for gift items, visitors will be able to enjoy...
Open house set for Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls
The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls. The event is open to the public at no cost. Parking is available on site, with...
Book sale slated at Tysons-Pimmit Library
Friends of the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library will host the next quarterly book and media sale Dec. 1-4 at the library, 7584 Leesburg Pike. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Proceeds will benefit the library; donations and volunteer support is appreciated. For information, call (703) 338-3307 or e-mail...
More N.Va. home-sellers accepting less than listing price
Sellers who found buyers for their homes in October across Northern Virginia received, on average, less than full asking price, confirming that the market is shifting if not entirely to buyers, then a certain way in their direction. Among six major jurisdictions tracked by the Sun Gazette, only one –...
Year-to-date home sales sluggish across region
No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021. A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.
Rotary Club effort helps students use just the right words
The Internet has its place. of course, but for local students, there often is nothing better than a traditional, hands-on dictionary in book form. And this fall, 1,200 third-grade students in the local area are becoming the beneficiaries of brand-new Webster’s dictionaries, courtesy the Dictionary Project of the Rotary Club of Vienna.
Arlington Republicans to salute volunteers
The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its annual holiday and volunteer-appreciation dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crystal City Sports Pub, 529 23rd St. South. The event will include presentation of the committee’s annual awards:. • The Hilda Griffith Award for Outstanding Volunteer...
‘Arlington Thrive’ executive director receives humanitarian award
The Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC) on Nov. 15 honored Andrew Schneider, executive director of the social-safety-net organization Arlington Thrive, with its 2022 Emily DiCicco Humanitarian Award. Schneider was chosen for leading his organization’s efforts to provide basic-needs support to residents in need across the county. “For me,...
Police: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges
On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential building in the 1700 block of North Pierce Street, Arlington police said. As officers were responding, the Emergency Communications Center received an additional call for service, reporting shots fired at the...
Yep, it’s already time to start thinking 2023 elections
Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
Police: Mother, daughter charged after boozy underage party
Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E. The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived. The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and...
