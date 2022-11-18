Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Baptist Health President and CEO Michael Mayo named one of the 500 most influential business leaders in Florida
Immense, year-long research initiative places Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, among Florida’s most influential executives. Jacksonville, Fla., November 21, 2022 – Florida Trend’s fifth annual edition of Florida 500 has named Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Baptist Health, one of Florida’s most influential business leaders across major industries.
