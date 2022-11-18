Immense, year-long research initiative places Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, among Florida’s most influential executives. Jacksonville, Fla., November 21, 2022 – Florida Trend’s fifth annual edition of Florida 500 has named Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Baptist Health, one of Florida’s most influential business leaders across major industries.

