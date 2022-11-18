Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Man sentenced in I-80 drug bust near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after he and two others were caught near Grand Island trying to transport drugs. Federal officials say Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.
foxnebraska.com
Man arrested after reported disturbance at home in Upland
UPLAND, Neb. — A woman in Franklin County is now safe after sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of possible “shots fired” a little after noon Tuesday. According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s press release, deputies were called to South Inland Street in Upland. As they...
foxnebraska.com
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
foxnebraska.com
GI teen accused of shooting at officers takes plea deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police officers as they were conducting a search warrant has taken a plea deal. Favion Lara, 18, pled no contest Monday to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two counts of attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Other charges including possession of a...
foxnebraska.com
Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students
KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
foxnebraska.com
Hall County hires courthouse architect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A decade after declaring their courthouse a “ticking time bomb”, Hall County commissioners may be ready to act at last. On Tuesday they took the first steps to addressing court needs with a vote to hire Davis Design, a Lincoln firm to be the county’s architect as they draft plans to address court needs.
foxnebraska.com
How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages
KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
foxnebraska.com
Hickman man shot in hunting accident
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A hunting accident in Buffalo County has left a Hickman man injured. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the accident happened Friday at around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. An initial review of the scene showed the man was unintentionally shot at...
foxnebraska.com
GISH teachers explain the value of knowing how to speak Spanish with students
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Across Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS), there is a diverse student body with many Spanish speaking students and Spanish speaking teachers with diverse backgrounds. According to this year's numbers, the minority enrollment of GIPS is a little over 60% of the student body, most of...
foxnebraska.com
Free Thanksgiving meal in Kearney, volunteers needed
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition needs your help!. Gailen Kotrous with the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens has more on the need of volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Thursday, November 24, Old Town Hall (1900 Central Avenue, Kearney) Call 308-233-7774 to...
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Celebrating our senior pets
KEARNEY, Neb. — November is National Senior Pet Month, but at what age is our aging pet considered a “senior”?. Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it depends on the breed of dogs. "Large breeds such as the Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Rottweilers, those...
foxnebraska.com
Small Business Saturday looks to keep money local
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Black Friday deals are starting here soon for major stores and online websites, but for businesses in the area, Small Business Saturday gives them a chance for big discounts and savings. "I think it’s important because it keeps the money local," said Larry Alvarez of...
foxnebraska.com
From asphalt to cement, the resurfacing of the Parkview Cemetery continues
HASTINGS, Neb. — From asphalt to cement, the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings continues its “very much needed” resurfacing, according to city officials. Superintendent of Parkview Cemetery John Brown said the resurfacing work started in March 2020. In the first year of the project, phase one was completed. Construction workers recently completed phase two and phase three.
foxnebraska.com
TJ Davis nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy for second-straight year
KEARNEY, Neb. — A list of 48 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated for the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year. A total of 12 nominees hail from Super Region 1, 11 from Super Region 2, 14 from Super...
Comments / 0