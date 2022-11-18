GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after he and two others were caught near Grand Island trying to transport drugs. Federal officials say Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

