The City of San Rafael invites residents of the Canal, Spinnaker, Bay Point, Bahia and surrounding neighborhoods to a virtual public meeting to share information and solicit feedback on a number of neighborhood improvements planned for the general area. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The link to participate is https://tinyurl.com/Canal-Improvements. The meeting will be designed to accept public comments and will be translated to Spanish.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO