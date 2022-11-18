ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hofstra Inks Seven During November Signing Period

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Baseball Coach Frank Catalanotto today announced the signings of seven talented high school student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the November signing period. The seven - Michael Brown, Joseph Curreri, Nick LoBello, Ryan McLaughlin, Joseph Mennella, Tanner Sanderoff, and Mike Sweeney - will begin their academic and athletic careers at Hofstra in the fall of 2023.
Hofstra Hosts Alliance in Midweek Matchup

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team will look to go 2-0 on its home court on Wednesday, November 23, when the Pride hosts Alliance from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in a midweek contest. Tip-off on Wednesday is set for 4 p.m. For ticket...
Estrada And Marshall Earn Weekly CAA Accolades

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra redshirt senior Aaron Estrada was named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week and Pride redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall earned his second consecutive CAA Rookie of the Week honor, it was announced today by the league office. Estrada shared the award with Ryan Larson of...
Alves, Fronczak, And Pierre Named To Academic All-District Team

Hempstead, NY - A trio of Hofstra volleyball players - sophomore Beatriz Alves, redshirt freshman Josie Fronczak, and redshirt senior Sarah Pierre - were named to the College Sports Communicators 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Team, it was announced today by the organization. Alves, the Colonial Athletic Association Setter of...
