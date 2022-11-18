North Carolina unemployment rate showed improvement in October

RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, increasing 0.2 of a percentage point from September’s revised rate.

The national rate increased 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.7 percent. Robeson County’s October unemployment rate won’t be released until Dec. 1, but during the previous month, the county improved, going from 6.5% in August to 5.5% in September.

Statewide, among major industries showing improvement were the manufacturing sector and Education & Health Services, both of which are large employers in Robeson County.

Other major industries statewide experiencing employment increases were Professional & Business Services, 4,900; Education & Health Services, 2,600; Government, 2,300; Other Services, 2,300; Manufacturing, 1,900; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,300; and Construction, 900.

Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 6,300; Financial Activities, 1,100; and Information, 500. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

Since October 2021, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 194,900 with the Total Private sector increasing by 184,100 and Government increasing by 10,800.

Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 60,700; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 32,200; Education & Health Services, 31,800; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 13,600; Manufacturing, 12,700; Construction, 11,800; Government, 10,800; Financial Activities, 9,400; Other Services, 8,800; and Information, 3,100. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the year.

In Robeson County, the top five employment sectors are Health Care and Social Assistance, 18.66%; Manufacturing, 18.48%; Retail Trade, 13.33%; Educational Services, 11.35%, and Accommodation and Food Services (tourism), 9.27%.

Those key sectors in Robeson County correspond to three of the top job providers statewide: Leisure & Hospitality Services, Education & Health Services and Manufacturing.

However, Robeson County’s actual unemployment rate — as well as significant increases or decreases in local job sectors — won’t be known until county level numbers are released in early December.