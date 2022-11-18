ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmessenger.com

City welcomes the community for its annual Christmas Celebration

The Grove City community is invited to celebrate an entire weekend of holiday fun at the Grove City Christmas Celebration, Heart of Grove City Mistletoe Market and more. The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Town Center.
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

West Jeff bands and choirs are busy

Students in West Jefferson Local Schools’ music department are hard at work helping others get into the holiday spirit. The choral and instrumental programs are performing at several events over the next few weeks, starting with the music department’s Celebration of the Season on Dec. 4 in the high school auditeria. The combined seventh- and eighth-grade choir and band will perform at 2 p.m. The high school’s concert choir, chamber choir, concert band and jazz band will play at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Fitness zone in Urbancrest

The sight of a concrete slab does not often cause an individual to go into a frenzied state, but some who live in the village of Urbancrest could barely contain their excitement when they discovered that a section had recently been poured in a local park. The buzz surrounding this...
URBANCREST, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Showstoppers are back in the spotlight

Tom Cash – and his phone – have been quite busy as of late. Over the course of two years, hundreds of people across the county have called the resident of Grove City to pepper him with a series of questions. While some on the line were outliers who wanted to know whether he had any interest in selling his home, a majority of the individuals were just reaching out to see if he had any information on the popular in-house acting group at the E.L. Evans Senior Center.
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Philanthropy award goes to West Jeff teen

On Nov. 22, the Central Ohio Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) presented their Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award to Santino Carnevale, a teen from West Jefferson. Since 1992, the Central Ohio AFP board has publicly recognized local philanthropic leaders and celebrated their impact in the community through National Philanthropy Day.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy