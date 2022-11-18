Read full article on original website
Related
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
iheart.com
Macy's Holiday Window Is Back In San Francisco With Kittens & Puppies
The corner of Stockton and O'Farrell in San Francisco's Union Square will most likely be crowded in the coming days. The Macy's Holiday windows are back since 2019 bringing adoptable puppies and kittens from 12p to 5p Thursdays to Sundays. SPCA volunteers will be around the store to accept donations and answer all your questions.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers
Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
Second Harvest food bank volunteer works as a one-man distribution team
SAN MATEO -- One man who regularly receives help from a South Bay food bank also works hard to give back, bringing food to those in need. With the holiday season arriving, Bay Area food banks say the need for help has only increased with inflation and the continuing economic impacts of the pandemic. Over the next several weeks, KPIX will be taking a closer look at a need for help that stretches across our region. Delivering that help depends largely on volunteers. More on Food For Bay Area FamiliesSome of them, like Fletcher Sanford, receive food assistance themselves. However, Fletcher ...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area food banks, hit hard by inflation, report 'dire need' for donations
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose kicked off its annual holiday food distribution program on Monday, as the non-profit made an urgent plea for donations. Long lines winded around tables at Sacred Heart, as families and individuals waited to receive a holiday food box. The...
ksro.com
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF
Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
NBC Bay Area
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Hospitals Set Up Tents to Treat Children for RSV
A surging respiratory virus is causing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations for children nationwide and in the Bay Area and the outbreak has some local hospitals setting up tents to handle the load. At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and at its facility in Oakland, tents have gone up for treatment of...
Inflation: How much will your Thanksgiving meal cost in the Bay Area?
It's no surprise to any of us that this year our Thanksgiving meal is going to be more expensive, especially thanks to inflation and living in the Bay Area. We calculate the cost.
Oakland restaurant gives away free pho in the spirit of the holiday
Monster Pho has done this giveaway as their way of showing gratitude to the community that has supported this small business throughout the worst of the pandemic.
thesfnews.com
Homeless Shelter Accused Of Mishandling Public Money
SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco non-profit dedicated to helping eradicate homelessness is accused of mishandling public money, housing and shelters for the population that they serve. The City’s Controller’s Office released an audit on Thursday, November 17, titled “The City Must Determine Whether United Council of Human Services Should Continue...
Paradise Post
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
7x7.com
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)
Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
sfstandard.com
How You Can Ride New Waymo Robo-Taxis for Free as They Roll Out in the Bay Area
Pull over Cruise, there will soon be a new self-driving car service in town—and you can ride for free at first. Waymo, the self-driving firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, won approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to carry passengers without a safety driver present under a new pilot program.
Comments / 0