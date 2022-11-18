Read full article on original website
Gahanna’s Creekside project could be ‘transformative’ for the city, Mayor Laurie Jadwin says
GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The long-awaited redevelopment of a portion of Gahanna’s Creekside District is starting to take shape, as the city’s community improvement corporation is set to acquire more than 4 acres to support a mixed-use project officials say could be “transformative.” On Friday, Columbus Business First was the first to report […]
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
wosu.org
Columbus presses forward with new gun restrictions
Columbus City Council is moving forward on a promise to pursue new gun restrictions. A council committee holds a public hearing Tuesday on the plan to ban the sale of magazines that hold 30 or more rounds. The draft legislation would also:. Prohibit the negligent storage of firearms. Prohibit recklessly...
Exclusive: Gahanna to acquire Creekside District properties for large mixed-use redevelopment project
GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nonprofit development group has entered into an agreement to purchase more than 4 acres of property in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Gahanna’s Creekside District. The Gahanna Community Improvement Corp. will acquire seven parcels from Gahanna-based Homestead Development Co. and MJM Investment Co. in a transaction […]
Former Reynoldsburg police employees cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple officers and civilian employees with years-long municipal careers left, citing a hostile work environment, the City of Reynoldsburg is working to avoid a crisis at its police department. Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny on Thursday disclosed to city employees the results of an audit conducted by the third-party firm, PRADCO. […]
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
cwcolumbus.com
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored
The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
columbusmessenger.com
West Jeff bands and choirs are busy
Students in West Jefferson Local Schools’ music department are hard at work helping others get into the holiday spirit. The choral and instrumental programs are performing at several events over the next few weeks, starting with the music department’s Celebration of the Season on Dec. 4 in the high school auditeria. The combined seventh- and eighth-grade choir and band will perform at 2 p.m. The high school’s concert choir, chamber choir, concert band and jazz band will play at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
columbusmessenger.com
City welcomes the community for its annual Christmas Celebration
The Grove City community is invited to celebrate an entire weekend of holiday fun at the Grove City Christmas Celebration, Heart of Grove City Mistletoe Market and more. The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Town Center.
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bus involved in minor injury crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a minor injury school bus crash that occurred on November 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52PM, on State Route 95 east of SR 98 in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a River Valley 2007 International school bus driven by Pamela...
Knox Pages
Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel to Open an Outlet Store Offering Discounts to Locals
PICKAWAY – Locals will be able to take advantage of the local tissue company with discounts on its products starting on Wednesdays. The Italian tissue plant opened in 2018 on a 280-acre plant on US-23 just south of Circleville. The Circleville plant is an integrated facility that incorporates a paper mill, where pulp is transformed into paper, a converting plant that produces the finished product, and a state-of-the-art warehousing facility. The plant has a total production capacity of 140,000 tons a year.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Rollover Crash in Circleville
Circleville – At least one person is entrapped in a rollover vehicle inside the city limits of Circleville around 9 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of South Pickaway and Third ave. Reports said that at least one person is trapped inside their vehicle.
