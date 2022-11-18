Students in West Jefferson Local Schools’ music department are hard at work helping others get into the holiday spirit. The choral and instrumental programs are performing at several events over the next few weeks, starting with the music department’s Celebration of the Season on Dec. 4 in the high school auditeria. The combined seventh- and eighth-grade choir and band will perform at 2 p.m. The high school’s concert choir, chamber choir, concert band and jazz band will play at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

WEST JEFFERSON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO