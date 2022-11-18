ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Car Into Building

2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

South Quad project receives preliminary approval from Hamden PZC

The Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Nov. 15, to approve Quinnipiac University’s application to rezone the Mount Carmel campus as a planning and development district as university officials prepare the South Quad project proposals for final approval. PDD zones are designed to “encourage and accommodate unique and...
HAMDEN, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
valleypressextra.com

Golf returns to Canton site

CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
CANTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

UConn Doubleheader Brings Fans to Pratt Street Businesses

UConn’s basketball teams weren’t the ones going home winners after Sunday’s doubleheader in Hartford. Nearby stores saw a boost in business. Some hope even more wins are in their future with some big things planned for downtown. Despite a chilly Sunday in Hartford, UConn basketball fans headed...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Columbus Statue Replacement Wins Final OK

A years-in-the-making plan to put up a new bronze statue depicting Italian immigrants in Wooster Square Park won a critical and final needed city approval, as the Board of Alders signed off on an artwork to replace a long-gone controversial sculpture of Christopher Columbus. Local legislators took that vote Monday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
westportjournal.com

Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!

HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Health headlines: Dangerous COVID reinfections, BQ.1 strain now dominant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – More information is being discovered about COVID-19 reinfections that can include hospitalization, organ injury and even death. “Some new data is suggesting that each additional covid infection takes some tread off the tire, so to speak. It increases the risk for long covid and other complications,” says Yale Medicine Physician […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing East Lyme nurse found

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
EAST LYME, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy