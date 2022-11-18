Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Car Into Building
2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
Manager at CT State Pier recommended itself for $87M in contracts
The arrangement, approved by the CT Port Authority, has drawn criticism from lawmakers concerned about potential conflicts of interest.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
South Quad project receives preliminary approval from Hamden PZC
The Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Nov. 15, to approve Quinnipiac University’s application to rezone the Mount Carmel campus as a planning and development district as university officials prepare the South Quad project proposals for final approval. PDD zones are designed to “encourage and accommodate unique and...
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
valleypressextra.com
Golf returns to Canton site
CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
NBC Connecticut
UConn Doubleheader Brings Fans to Pratt Street Businesses
UConn’s basketball teams weren’t the ones going home winners after Sunday’s doubleheader in Hartford. Nearby stores saw a boost in business. Some hope even more wins are in their future with some big things planned for downtown. Despite a chilly Sunday in Hartford, UConn basketball fans headed...
Columbus Statue Replacement Wins Final OK
A years-in-the-making plan to put up a new bronze statue depicting Italian immigrants in Wooster Square Park won a critical and final needed city approval, as the Board of Alders signed off on an artwork to replace a long-gone controversial sculpture of Christopher Columbus. Local legislators took that vote Monday...
$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Street being renamed after one of New Haven’s first Black residents ever recorded
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Recognizing New Haven’s past. For the last 25 years, a longtime New Haven woman has pushed the city to recognize one of the first Black residents ever recorded in 1638. She was an enslaved woman named Lucretia. At 88 years old, Dr. Ann Garrett Robinson is finally getting Lucretia the […]
Staying warm: Hartford homeless visit Dunkin’ Donuts park for boots, clothing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city’s homeless lined up to receive boots, warm clothing, and medical support at Dunkin Donuts’ Park on Friday. Stanley Smith, who knows the harsh reality of being homeless in the winter, is now staying at a shelter in Hartford. “It’s bad out there, but if you got the right stuff, […]
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
westportjournal.com
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
Health headlines: Dangerous COVID reinfections, BQ.1 strain now dominant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – More information is being discovered about COVID-19 reinfections that can include hospitalization, organ injury and even death. “Some new data is suggesting that each additional covid infection takes some tread off the tire, so to speak. It increases the risk for long covid and other complications,” says Yale Medicine Physician […]
United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
Eyewitness News
Missing East Lyme nurse found
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
