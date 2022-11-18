Read full article on original website
cbia.com
Personnel & Medical Files
Personnel files are defined broadly under Connecticut law. Connecticut law does not require employers to create or maintain personnel files. If an employer does maintain a file, it must include all documents the employer uses to determine an employee’s eligibility for promotion, compensation, transfer, termination, or adverse action. These...
cbia.com
What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?
Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
cbia.com
Coming Soon: New Criminal Background Check Rules
The following article was provided by Berchem Moses PC. It is posted here with permission. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, public and private employers in Connecticut must comply with new rules regarding the use of criminal background information. Employers were already prohibited from seeking information regarding criminal history that was erased,...
