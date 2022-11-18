ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
cbia.com

Apprenticeship Programs Rebound, with Room for Growth

After years of diminishing returns, manufacturing apprenticeships are on the rise in Connecticut. In 2010, the state’s entire manufacturing sector had only 170 registered apprentices—someone who learns the practice through a formal education and hands-on instruction—according to the Connecticut Department of Labor. Five years later, the number...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?

Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Personnel & Medical Files

Personnel files are defined broadly under Connecticut law. Connecticut law does not require employers to create or maintain personnel files. If an employer does maintain a file, it must include all documents the employer uses to determine an employee’s eligibility for promotion, compensation, transfer, termination, or adverse action. These...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Funding the Energy Assistance Program This Winter

Republican Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) is again calling on the governor to use some of the surplus to fund the energy assistance program this winter. He joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to discuss the need the program has. Mike Hydeck: So how should lawmakers manage the soaring surplus in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers

(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time buyer’s assistance programs for Connecticut

Are you a first-time homebuyer in Connecticut? You’re looking at a competitive market in the Constitution State: The number of homes for sale fell 27% from May 2021 to 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks housing trends across the nation. The median sale price for a home...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-Team: Eversource and UI executive salaries; utility watchdog weighs in

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - As Eversource and UI customers learn to penny pitch, many of you have asked us about executive salaries. In 2021, the CEO of Eversource, Joseph Nolan, earned $4.7 million dollars. Earning a base salary of $1,000,424, he received an additional $1.4 million from stock awards and $2.25 in incentive earnings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Eligible Residents Will Get a $500 Check in The Mail This Month!

Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program checks in the amount of $500 will be sent out to qualified New Jersey residents this month who did not get federal stimulus monies due to their income levels. Income-eligible individuals and families in New Jersey who did not qualify for federal stimulus payments...
NEW JERSEY STATE
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT

Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy