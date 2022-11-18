Read full article on original website
Apprenticeship Programs Rebound, with Room for Growth
After years of diminishing returns, manufacturing apprenticeships are on the rise in Connecticut. In 2010, the state’s entire manufacturing sector had only 170 registered apprentices—someone who learns the practice through a formal education and hands-on instruction—according to the Connecticut Department of Labor. Five years later, the number...
What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?
Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
Personnel & Medical Files
Personnel files are defined broadly under Connecticut law. Connecticut law does not require employers to create or maintain personnel files. If an employer does maintain a file, it must include all documents the employer uses to determine an employee’s eligibility for promotion, compensation, transfer, termination, or adverse action. These...
CHART: Reductions in $1,000 pandemic bonuses pledged for CT essential workers
Some CT essential workers could receive bonuses of $233 — less than one-third of what the state initially promised them. More data here.
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
Face the Facts: Funding the Energy Assistance Program This Winter
Republican Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) is again calling on the governor to use some of the surplus to fund the energy assistance program this winter. He joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to discuss the need the program has. Mike Hydeck: So how should lawmakers manage the soaring surplus in...
Eversource, UI will cut electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The delay in creating different electric rates for lower-income Eversource and UI customers in CT is raising concerns among lawmakers.
How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong
Opinion: How Connecticut has implemented CAPTA on the ground level has gone far and dangerously off course. The post How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
Connecticut lawmakers set to tackle gas tax holiday, free buses, heating assistance in special session
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State legislators will have a lot on their slate when they convene for a special session. From fare-free bus rides to the rising cost of home heating oil, lawmakers will have much to consider. The special session is expected sometime next week. It will be the final vote for a lame-duck […]
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers
(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
First-time buyer’s assistance programs for Connecticut
Are you a first-time homebuyer in Connecticut? You’re looking at a competitive market in the Constitution State: The number of homes for sale fell 27% from May 2021 to 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks housing trends across the nation. The median sale price for a home...
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
How waiving a 102-year-old law may help New England get easier access to natural gas
On Oct. 27, Eversource Energy President and CEO, Joe Nolan, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden warning him of the potential power shortages across New England if the region experiences sustained extreme cold. In the letter, Eversource asked for a number of proactive measures including waiving The Jones Act.
I-Team: Eversource and UI executive salaries; utility watchdog weighs in
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - As Eversource and UI customers learn to penny pitch, many of you have asked us about executive salaries. In 2021, the CEO of Eversource, Joseph Nolan, earned $4.7 million dollars. Earning a base salary of $1,000,424, he received an additional $1.4 million from stock awards and $2.25 in incentive earnings.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
If you are a senior citizen, you may qualify for a tenant reimbursement
Checks for Connecticut's renter rebate program will begin mailing this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced. Rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for individuals.
New Jersey Eligible Residents Will Get a $500 Check in The Mail This Month!
Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program checks in the amount of $500 will be sent out to qualified New Jersey residents this month who did not get federal stimulus monies due to their income levels. Income-eligible individuals and families in New Jersey who did not qualify for federal stimulus payments...
Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT
Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
