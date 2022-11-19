Read full article on original website
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
New York ‘Predicate Felon’ Proves ‘Love Bites’ At Hudson Valley Café
A man is accused of assaulting two people inside a popular Hudson Valley cafe. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress at Love Bites Café located at 69 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties. Fight In...
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
Pleasant Valley, New York Farm Forced to Stop Selling Wild Turkey
The Thanksgiving shopping rush has begun, but one Hudson Valley farm is seeing a significant financial loss right before the holiday. Quatto's Farm in Pleasant Valley shared on their Facebook page earlier this week that they "have plenty of WILD TURKEYS available for Thanksgiving." However, with that being said they explain further in the post that they were visited recently by a Federal Inspector.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
Hudson Valley cheerleaders perform at Disney
The teens were chosen based on their performance at a cheerleading summer camp.
Eggbert: How a talking egg became a beloved Orange County holiday tradition
There are many holiday traditions in the Hudson Valley, from cutting down a fresh Christmas tree at a local farm, to visiting festively decorated historic homes. There are parades to attend, a visit with Santa for the kiddos, and of course, no holiday is complete without seeing Eggbert, the talking egg, in New Windsor. ...
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
warwickadvertiser.com
Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick
Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?
Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
railfan.com
Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket
GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
7 Hotels in Poughkeepsie, New York Ranked Worst to Best
A lot of people travel to or through the Hudson Valley region of New York. If you or a relative need to stay in the Poughkeepsie area then you might want to check out these hotel ratings. The holidays are coming and people will be leaving the area but plenty...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
First-Prize Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Store In Poughkeepsie
Someone in the Hudson Valley has a few extra thousand dollars to spend on the holidays after winning a Take 5 lottery game. The winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Thrifty Beverage located at 187 N. Hamilton St., in Poughkeepsie, according to New York Lottery officials.
New in Kingston: Another restaurant opens at Hutton Brickyards; Yarn Farm has yarn, wine
Kingston keeps on growing, welcoming new businesses left and right. This month, the city has welcomed two new restaurants and bars to the area: Edgewood Restaurant and Bar at Hutton Brickyards and the Yarn Farm Kingston on West Strand Street. Edgewood Restaurant and Bar. Hutton Brickyards is not just a...
Rare Chance At Intimate Performance With Music Legend in The Hudson Valley
A legendary singer and songwriter has announced the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories 2023 U.S. tour. This will be the 60th anniversary of his very first single release which took place with the Hollies. Fans Are Looking Forward To The Upcoming Tour And Release Of His New Album. According...
