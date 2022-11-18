ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Campo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Operation Lone Star officers apprehend fugitives in Jackson, Wharton counties

(The Center Square) – An Operation Lone Star task force operation in Jackson and Wharton counties resulted in the successful apprehension of fugitives and illegal foreign nationals and the confiscation of contraband. Goliad County Task Force Commander John Davis coordinated the operation, which focused on human and drug smuggling, illegal firearms and stolen vehicles used by cartel operatives, and couriers of cash derived from those illegal activities. Jackson County Sheriff...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: SH 111 near Bushy Creek is now open, units have cleared crash scene

UPDATE: On Tuesday, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported SH 111 is now open. According to a final update, all units have cleared the scene. LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of...
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
brady-today.com

UPDATE - All Suspects Involved in Murder of Brady Native in Victoria Now in Jail

Press Release from the Victoria Police Department released today (11/18/2022) On September 21st, 2021, Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. After investigation it was revealed a robbery had occurred with one person deceased as a result of gunfire exchange. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Brady TX. resident, Jacob Escobedo, while another person shot was identified as 25-year-old Victoria resident, Keanu Sanchez, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
VICTORIA, TX
kwhi.com

SCHULENBURG WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Schulenburg woman was arrested on Wednesday by investigators from the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Task Force after they executed a search warrant. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the warrant was executed in the 300 block of Matula Avenue in Schulenburg. Officers had obtained the warrant in connection with several past investigations regarding mail fraud and drug activity.
SCHULENBURG, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Inmate escapes while being transported to a local hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., 20-year-old inmate Deshawn Villanueva, of LaGrange, claimed he was sick. The Corrections Officer staff then contacted Fayette County EMS to evaluate him. EMS transported Villanueva, secured with restraints, to St. Mark Emergency Room with a Corrections Officer on board. While at St. Mark’s and still restrained, the inmate...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST

A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Q92

Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker

This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Santa Clause Arrives Later This Month at Victoria Mall

Here we go again! Santa will arrive at Victoria Mall on Friday, November 18th!. This year, you will have a chance to take your picture with Santa while sharing your Christmas Wish List. Also, when you book your appointment, receive a free phone call from Santa as their exclusive gift to you when you book online. There are 24-time slots available every day and you can reserve your spot by clicking here.
VICTORIA, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews

TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Victorians Can Now Register Their Vehicles at H-E-B

According to a Facebook post by Victoria County this past Wednesday. Residents can NOW renew vehicle registrations at HEB on Rio Grande & HEB Plus on Navarro, provided they have the renewal notice from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, proof of inspection, and proof of insurance! You still have the option to register your vehicle online or at the Victoria County Tax Office located at 205 N Bridge St, downtown Victoria. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?

Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy