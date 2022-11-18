Read full article on original website
Operation Lone Star officers apprehend fugitives in Jackson, Wharton counties
(The Center Square) – An Operation Lone Star task force operation in Jackson and Wharton counties resulted in the successful apprehension of fugitives and illegal foreign nationals and the confiscation of contraband. Goliad County Task Force Commander John Davis coordinated the operation, which focused on human and drug smuggling, illegal firearms and stolen vehicles used by cartel operatives, and couriers of cash derived from those illegal activities. Jackson County Sheriff...
UPDATE: SH 111 near Bushy Creek is now open, units have cleared crash scene
UPDATE: On Tuesday, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported SH 111 is now open. According to a final update, all units have cleared the scene. LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of...
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes highway in Lavaca County
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of 6:45 a.m., both lanes of SH 111 were closed. At least two deaths are reported at this time. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes and to expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
Former Paetow HS football coach charged, accused of inappropriately touching students
KATY, Texas — The former Paetow High School football coach who was at the center of a misconduct investigation has been arrested and charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child. At least five female students have accused Lonnie Teagle of inappropriate touching and comments,...
brady-today.com
UPDATE - All Suspects Involved in Murder of Brady Native in Victoria Now in Jail
Press Release from the Victoria Police Department released today (11/18/2022) On September 21st, 2021, Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. After investigation it was revealed a robbery had occurred with one person deceased as a result of gunfire exchange. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Brady TX. resident, Jacob Escobedo, while another person shot was identified as 25-year-old Victoria resident, Keanu Sanchez, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
kwhi.com
SCHULENBURG WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Schulenburg woman was arrested on Wednesday by investigators from the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Task Force after they executed a search warrant. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the warrant was executed in the 300 block of Matula Avenue in Schulenburg. Officers had obtained the warrant in connection with several past investigations regarding mail fraud and drug activity.
Inmate escapes while being transported to a local hospital
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., 20-year-old inmate Deshawn Villanueva, of LaGrange, claimed he was sick. The Corrections Officer staff then contacted Fayette County EMS to evaluate him. EMS transported Villanueva, secured with restraints, to St. Mark Emergency Room with a Corrections Officer on board. While at St. Mark’s and still restrained, the inmate...
kwhi.com
UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST
A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
Click2Houston.com
8-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle crash on feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, family says
HOUSTON – A 8-year-old boy is dead and at least four people were left injured after a major crash on the feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, the family confirmed with KPRC 2. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. in the 9900 Block of the...
Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office investigating house fire potentially caused by space heater
Officials said that the family inside the home escaped through a first-floor window after being awakened by the fire alarm early Saturday morning.
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations
AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation.
Blue Santa is Back and Victoria Police Department is Ready To Help
For the third year in a row, the Victoria Police Department has eagerly announced it will be hosting its third annual Target toy drive. You can count on Blue Santa being there eagerly accepting your toy donations. Toy drives during the holidays are a great way to get kids involved...
Here Is A Sampling Of What You’ll Find At Small Business Saturday
It's Victoria's first Small Business Saturday event in downtown Victoria and it's GOING TO BE HUGE!. Admission is free and there will be tons of things for you and your family to do too!. Small Business Saturday is the brainchild of Tina Goodner who took on the daunting task of...
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker
This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
Santa Clause Arrives Later This Month at Victoria Mall
Here we go again! Santa will arrive at Victoria Mall on Friday, November 18th!. This year, you will have a chance to take your picture with Santa while sharing your Christmas Wish List. Also, when you book your appointment, receive a free phone call from Santa as their exclusive gift to you when you book online. There are 24-time slots available every day and you can reserve your spot by clicking here.
12newsnow.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
Victorians Can Now Register Their Vehicles at H-E-B
According to a Facebook post by Victoria County this past Wednesday. Residents can NOW renew vehicle registrations at HEB on Rio Grande & HEB Plus on Navarro, provided they have the renewal notice from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, proof of inspection, and proof of insurance! You still have the option to register your vehicle online or at the Victoria County Tax Office located at 205 N Bridge St, downtown Victoria. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
