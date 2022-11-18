Here we go again! Santa will arrive at Victoria Mall on Friday, November 18th!. This year, you will have a chance to take your picture with Santa while sharing your Christmas Wish List. Also, when you book your appointment, receive a free phone call from Santa as their exclusive gift to you when you book online. There are 24-time slots available every day and you can reserve your spot by clicking here.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO