gcc.edu
Institute for Faith & Freedom hosts community lecture series
The Institute for Faith & Freedom (IFF) at Grove City College is hosting a “Making Sense of …” community lecture featuring Professor of Political Science Dr. Michael Coulter discussing the importance of state and local politics. “Making Sense of State and Local Politics” is set for 6:30...
gcc.edu
Wolverine Challenge raises $1.96 million
Grove City College alumni and friends rose to meet the Wolverine Challenge and donated more than $1.96 million in a fundraising marathon. Now in its eighth year, the College’s pre-Thanksgiving Day of giving yielded a total of $1,965,861.50 for the annual fund, scholarships, and other areas that improve the student experience.
gcc.edu
Campus comes together at Christmastime
It’s going to look a lot like Christmas next week at Grove City College with a series of community holiday events centered on faith, fellowship, fun, and festive music. The celebration of Christ’s birth will include holiday lights, great music from talented students and faculty, sweet treats, and a beautiful and evocative worship service in Harbison Chapel.
