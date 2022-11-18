Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Tukwila & Federal Way
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, in Tukwila and Federal Way.
The first Open House has update plumbing w/PEX throughout the home, out to main, with strong water pressure:
Electrical UPDATED w/new panel(2017).
Home sits tucked away from the road surrounded by trees! From driveway, walk onto large deck running the length of the house.
Main floor has 2beds & full bath w/jetted tub. Large windows bathe living & dining rooms w/ natural light offering territorial views from both spaces.
Downstairs opens to 2nd living room w/ built-in bookshelves, wood-burning fireplace, & exterior access(MIL/ADU potential).
Built-in closets & desk for crafters or home office.
Down the hall leads to the laundry room & primary bedroom complete w/ ensuite.
No shortage of storage w/ the oversized 2car garage & workspace.
Home has flat & sloped yard.
AC in home!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Nov. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 20: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 4917 S. 112th Street, Tukwila, WA 98178 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $649,950
- MLS Number: 2017248
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year built: 1960
- Approx. House SqFt: 2,160 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 14,893 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
OR
Next is a delightful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath rambler tucked away in a quiet Federal Way cul-de-sac:
Spacious lot with a private backyard awaiting pets, play, barbecues and gardening.
Close to Steel Lake, parks, schools, shopping, dining, transit and easy freeway access.
Inside boasts new paint, updated windows, remodeled 1/2 bath, gas furnace, new electrical panel, gleaming refinished hardwood floors and new trim throughout!
Enjoy the warmth of a wood burning fireplace, the large deck and an over-sized two car garage.
All appliances stay with this one level, easy living, move-in-ready home!
WHEN:
- Sunday, Nov. 21: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE: 2023 S. 301st Place, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $479,000
- MLS Number: 1986941
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year built: 1968
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,120 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,668 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
