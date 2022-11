A cold day on Pike Street, with the Manhattan Bridge in the distance. –JDS Development Group was dealt a setback in its plan for a mega-tower in the Two Bridges area after losing an appeal in New York supreme court. The legal case centers around the claims of another property owner – 247 Cherry/Little Cherry LLC – which has not given its consent for the project. [The Real Deal]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO