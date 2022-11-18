ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

This Small Ontario Town Is Like You're In Europe For Christmas & There Is A Lights Festival

Ontario is full of magical small towns that make for great winter road trips and this one near Ottawa feels like you're in Europe for the holidays. The town of Perth has a Scottish influence and is speckled with historic stone buildings which will make you feel like you've jetted off to the UK for Christmas. The town hosts a number of holiday events that add to the magic of the season.
Narcity

I Tried Cineplex’s D-BOX Experience For $27 & Here’s Why I’ll Never Go Back

Cineplex's D-BOX experience isn't worth paying extra just for your seat to move and occasionally vibrate. The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Cineplex has introduced D-BOX seats in select theatres offering a "hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experience,"...
Narcity

Morning Brief: Canada's Christmas Forecast, Whether You Should Have An RRSP & More

We're back; sorry it's Monday — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: A traveller has reignited the never-ending debate over reclining your seat on an airplane, recording a video showing the seat of the passenger in front of him situated inches from his face. The Morning Brief's rule of thumb? If there's any threat of recreating the famous kiss scene from Spider-Man, you're too far back.
Narcity

Toronto Has A Life-Sized Gingerbread Lane Made Of Real Candy & It Smells Like Christmas

It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas at this Toronto spot. You can take a trip down a street made of real gingerbread this holiday season at the Fairmont Royal York. The hotel has transformed part of its main floor into "Gingerbread Lane," and you'll feel like you're wandering through Candy Land. The life-sized lane took 6 days to set up and consists of about 8500 gingerbread bricks and 12 different types of candy.
Narcity

This BC City Will Make You Feel Like You've Stepped Into A Real-Life Hallmark Movie

If you love the holidays and all those seasonal Hallmark movies that come along with it, then this city is B.C. is a must-stop destination for you. The city of Abbotsford in B.C. has been the backdrop for so many different Hallmark Channel Christmas movies including, A Christmas Treasure, Christmas in Tahoe, Open by Christmasand My Christmas Family Tree, according to IMDb.
ABBOTSFORD, WI

