International humanities students reflect on job search, visa requirements, learning in second language

This fall, several major tech companies announced layoffs and hiring freezes. Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet have all slowed the pace of their hiring, while companies like Snap, Stripe and Lyft have either cut or have plans to cut between 13% and 20% of their staff, The New York Times reported. Amazon also announced that it would pause its corporate hiring, citing an “uncertain” economy and “how many people (they) have hired in the last few years,” according to an internal note sent to employees.

1 DAY AGO