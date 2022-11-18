ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Democratic lawmakers push bill to reestablish local control on gun violence protection

Ohio Democratic lawmakers are pushing to reestablish local control over gun regulation as well as repeal so-called ‘stand your ground’ in Ohio, though neither bill is likely to become law considering Republican supermajorities. The two new Democrat-led bills hope to address gun violence happening in urban centers. With Republican supermajorities in the legislature, and bigger […] The post Ohio Democratic lawmakers push bill to reestablish local control on gun violence protection appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Ohio would be among small group of states requiring more than a majority if it change constitutional amendment process: Capitol Letter

Fact check: Laura Hancock reviewed the citizen-initiated constitutional amendment passage rules of nine states that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said require supermajorities. LaRose wants to increase the threshold at the ballot box for passage from 50% plus one vote to 60%. She found two states he omitted that have thresholds and processes similar to Ohio’s, and some nuances in state processes that LaRose wasn’t clear about.
Ohio Capital Journal

Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes

Voting rights groups are raising concerns with two voting bills Ohio Republican lawmakers appear poised to advance during the lame duck session: One for photo voter ID, and the other to limit drop boxes and absentee voting. In the Ohio House, lawmakers are working on a proposal that places limits on drop boxes, absentee voting, […] The post Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Legislation that could change Ohio's elections

Rental assistance program to be suspended, return …. Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UZCsf8. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest …. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66. Keeping babies safe from disease this holiday...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments. Receiving its first hearing Tuesday was House Bill 631, or the COVID-19 Health Care Professional-Patient Relationship Protection Act, which would protect the use of drugs not […]
NBC4 Columbus

Republicans use lame-duck session to push voting laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are two bills and one House resolution that could change Ohio’s election laws. The pieces of legislation are moving through this lame-duck session and could be passed as soon as next month. On Monday, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, ACLU of Ohio, and the organization All Voting is […]
1808Delaware

Ohio House OKs Bill To Stiffen Texting-While-Driving Penalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drivers could be pulled over by police in some cases solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving under legislation that the Republican-led Ohio House passed Wednesday. The bill to crack down on distracted driving would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put...
NBC4 Columbus

How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
