Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Democratic lawmakers push bill to reestablish local control on gun violence protection
Ohio Democratic lawmakers are pushing to reestablish local control over gun regulation as well as repeal so-called ‘stand your ground’ in Ohio, though neither bill is likely to become law considering Republican supermajorities. The two new Democrat-led bills hope to address gun violence happening in urban centers. With Republican supermajorities in the legislature, and bigger […] The post Ohio Democratic lawmakers push bill to reestablish local control on gun violence protection appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio would be among small group of states requiring more than a majority if it change constitutional amendment process: Capitol Letter
Fact check: Laura Hancock reviewed the citizen-initiated constitutional amendment passage rules of nine states that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said require supermajorities. LaRose wants to increase the threshold at the ballot box for passage from 50% plus one vote to 60%. She found two states he omitted that have thresholds and processes similar to Ohio’s, and some nuances in state processes that LaRose wasn’t clear about.
Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes
Voting rights groups are raising concerns with two voting bills Ohio Republican lawmakers appear poised to advance during the lame duck session: One for photo voter ID, and the other to limit drop boxes and absentee voting. In the Ohio House, lawmakers are working on a proposal that places limits on drop boxes, absentee voting, […] The post Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus
Legislation that could change Ohio's elections
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return …. Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UZCsf8. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest …. Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66. Keeping babies safe from disease this holiday...
Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to raise the bar for amending Ohio’s constitution. Here’s how other states already do that
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said last week that he wanted to make it harder to pass a citizen-initiated amendments to the state constitution, he pointed to nine other states that he said have similar requirements – a supermajority of voters backing the measure on election day.
Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments. Receiving its first hearing Tuesday was House Bill 631, or the COVID-19 Health Care Professional-Patient Relationship Protection Act, which would protect the use of drugs not […]
Republicans use lame-duck session to push voting laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are two bills and one House resolution that could change Ohio’s election laws. The pieces of legislation are moving through this lame-duck session and could be passed as soon as next month. On Monday, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, ACLU of Ohio, and the organization All Voting is […]
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
What makes Ohio politics different from Michigan and Pennsylvania? Trump voters.
Regarding Andrew J. Tobias’ Nov. 20 analysis of “the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors” (“The grand old party had a grand old time in Ohio, yet ....”): When comparing Ohio with Michigan and Pennsylvania, the difference is that current Republican politicians and voters in Ohio are mostly Donald Trump supporters.
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Ohio House OKs Bill To Stiffen Texting-While-Driving Penalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drivers could be pulled over by police in some cases solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving under legislation that the Republican-led Ohio House passed Wednesday. The bill to crack down on distracted driving would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13 reasons why the state of Michigan is better than Ohio
It’s Michigan-Ohio State week, which means it’s time to reflect on how great the state of Michigan is, compared to Ohio. We do share a lot, like, a border and the need for oxygen. But there’s so much more that makes Michigan better. Here’s a long list:
Count out Ohio Democrats at your peril: Elizabeth Walters
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On election night, Ohio was the dam that stopped the red wave from crashing into Congress. From Greg Landsman and Emilia Sykes, who fought hard to show voters that we’re on their side and helped us pick up two congressional seats;
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
WFMJ.com
Ohio Secretary of State proposes to increase majority requirement to pass petition-based issues
Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose is endorsing a proposal to increase the majority requirement to pass petition-based amendments to the Ohio Constitution. Currently, issues simply need to meet a majority over 50% to pass a petition-based issue on the ballot. Should this legislation pass, that number will be raised to 60%.
Comments / 1