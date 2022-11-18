“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” starts with an emotional gut punch: the death of Wakanda leader T’Challa from an undisclosed illness. But for the filmmaking team behind the blockbuster Marvel sequel, the opening sequence had an even greater significance: a chance to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his tragic death in August of 2020 from colon cancer. So when it was decided that “Wakanda Forever” would include T’Challa’s death and memorial, director Ryan Coogler, producer Nate Moore and other key department heads – like production designer Hannah Beachler – sat down to...

24 MINUTES AGO