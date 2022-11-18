Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Getting China Release
As expected, China has given a theatrical release to James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. This is a big deal given the fact that China sidelined, during the pandemic, many Hollywood blockbuster films, specifically Disney-Marvel movies. However, the first Avatar was a big grosser in China. The sequel to the biggest-grossing movie of all time will hit China day and date on December 16.
