As expected, China has given a theatrical release to James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. This is a big deal given the fact that China sidelined, during the pandemic, many Hollywood blockbuster films, specifically Disney-Marvel movies. However, the first Avatar was a big grosser in China. The sequel to the biggest-grossing movie of all time will hit China day and date on December 16.

28 MINUTES AGO