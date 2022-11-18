Read full article on original website
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3: Premiere Date (Plus, How to Watch the New Episodes Early)
'Miss Scarlet and The Duke' returns for a third season in January 2023, but if you're a PBS member, you can stream the new episodes starting Thanksgiving Day.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
thedigitalfix.com
Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene
Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
thedigitalfix.com
Is the new Netflix series 1899 a German or English show?
Is 1899 a German or English show? 1899 is the new Netflix series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the two talented creators of the sci-fi series Dark. The TV series follows a group of migrants in the year 1899 as they board a boat from London to New York with the shared ambition of finding new beginnings.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Legendary voice lost: ‘Batman’ actor dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of Batman, has died at 66.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Popculture
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: is Vhagar a girl?
Is Vhagar a girl? The fantasy series House of the Dragons has introduced plenty of new dragons, including Seasmoke, Meleys, Arrax, and Caraxes, but none are mightier than Vhagar. The largest and oldest dragon of its day, Vhagar, is a living weapon large enough to swallow smaller dragons whole. Interestingly,...
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 With Another New Cast and Location
The White Lotus is expanding its business once again with a third-season renewal of the hit HBO series, TVLine has learned. Season 3 will introduce a new cast at a new White Lotus location, though further details — including the possibility of Jennifer Coolidge returning again as Tanya McQuoid — remain under wraps. “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO, and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” series creator Mike White says in a statement. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite...
Digital Trends
The ending of 1899 season 1 explained
This article contains spoilers for 1899 season 1. 1899 is a weird, dense sci-fi series. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched Dark, the previous Netflix original series from 1899 creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. After stringing out its mysteries across its first six episodes, though, 1899’s final two installments finally offer the answers to many of the questions that were introduced in the show’s premiere. 1899 episode 7 even confirms, via a key line of dialogue from Daniel Solace (Aneurin Barnard), that the show’s steamship-centric world is, indeed, part of a simulation.
