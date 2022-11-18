ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedigitalfix.com

Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene

Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
thedigitalfix.com

Is the new Netflix series 1899 a German or English show?

Is 1899 a German or English show? 1899 is the new Netflix series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the two talented creators of the sci-fi series Dark. The TV series follows a group of migrants in the year 1899 as they board a boat from London to New York with the shared ambition of finding new beginnings.
NEW YORK STATE
Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Popculture

Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback

Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: is Vhagar a girl?

Is Vhagar a girl? The fantasy series House of the Dragons has introduced plenty of new dragons, including Seasmoke, Meleys, Arrax, and Caraxes, but none are mightier than Vhagar. The largest and oldest dragon of its day, Vhagar, is a living weapon large enough to swallow smaller dragons whole. Interestingly,...
IndieWire

Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’

Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
TVLine

The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 With Another New Cast and Location

The White Lotus is expanding its business once again with a third-season renewal of the hit HBO series, TVLine has learned. Season 3 will introduce a new cast at a new White Lotus location, though further details — including the possibility of Jennifer Coolidge returning again as Tanya McQuoid — remain under wraps. “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO, and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” series creator Mike White says in a statement. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite...
Digital Trends

The ending of 1899 season 1 explained

This article contains spoilers for 1899 season 1. 1899 is a weird, dense sci-fi series. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched Dark, the previous Netflix original series from 1899 creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. After stringing out its mysteries across its first six episodes, though, 1899’s final two installments finally offer the answers to many of the questions that were introduced in the show’s premiere. 1899 episode 7 even confirms, via a key line of dialogue from Daniel Solace (Aneurin Barnard), that the show’s steamship-centric world is, indeed, part of a simulation.

