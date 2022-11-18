ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles

Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
AOL Corp

Elton John's Yellow Brick Road leads him back to Dodger Stadium for final North American concert: 'It's been a long journey'

“Tonight is a very special night. We are creating history tonight. It’s been a long journey,” a teary Sir Elton John said Sunday, addressing his sold-out crowd (and fans watching at home via Disney+’s livestream) during what was not only the final gig of his three-night stand at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium, but his final North American stadium show ever.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Lands Coveted China Release

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has landed a release date in China, Disney and 20th Century confirmed late Tuesday. The movie will open in the Middle Kingdom on Dec. 16, the same day it hits North American theaters.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' to Hit Paramount+ in Late December'Avatar 2' Star Cliff Curtis on Watching Preview Footage With James Cameron: "Stunned Beyond Belief"'She Said' Box Office: Why Hollywood's First Harvey Weinstein Movie Was Sidelined in Opening The Way of Water is one of the few Hollywood tentpoles to land a release in China since the pandemic began. Cameron’s...

