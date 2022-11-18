Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback
Here are three stocks you should consider adding if the market dips again.
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to watch as restaurant insolvencies accelerate?
The latest data has revealed that restaurants in the UK are shutting down faster than during the pandemic. The primary reasons behind these closures are said to be surging energy costs, staff shortages, and falling demand. The UK's hospitality sector has recently been among the most impacted sectors. First, hotels...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares inch higher on healthcare, banking boost
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally in choppy trade on Monday, as gains in healthcare and banking indexes offset losses in commodities-linked stocks, with investors continuing to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve's future rate hike stance. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.1% to 7,159.2 points by 2350 GMT....
Down 46%, is DraftKings Stock Finally a Buy?
Shares in the online betting company are not as cheap as they look on the surface.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold ticks lower as dollar firms; focus on Fed cues
(Reuters) - Gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower, weighed down by China, rate worries
BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's shares opened lower on Monday, dragged down by auto, IT and consumer stocks, while the likelihood of tighter U.S. monetary policy and worsening COVID-19 infection numbers in China weighed on sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.57% to 61,309.82 as of 0348 GMT, while...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-BlackRock's Long Position In H-Shares Of Aluminum Corporation Of China Rises To 6.07% - Filing
* BLACKROCK INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA INCREASED TO 6.07% ON NOV 17 FROM 5.60% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc , run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher. The move is line with Berkshire's...
kalkinemedia.com
Link Group (ASX:LNK) sells 10% PEXA stake, shares down
Link Group sold 10% of its stake in PEXA, generating net proceeds of AU$101.9 million. Shares of Link were in the red, down 0.434% as of 11:52 AM AEDT, 21 November. The company will be left with a 32.77% stake in PEXA post this selldown. Australia-based Link Administration Holdings Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
How power stocks are performing on ASX
Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and is also ranked sixth in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, as per Geoscience Australia. With rising global concerns regarding power crisis, Australia is slowly transitioning towards clean energy. Australia is rich in energy resources. As per Geoscience Australia,...
kalkinemedia.com
JP Morgan remains world's biggest systemically important bank
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - JP Morgan remains the world's most systemically important bank according to the latest rankings of top banks from the G20's Financial Stability Board published on Monday. The FSB began the annual rankings after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, requiring the world's biggest...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading in green today?
Core Lithium shares were trading at AU$1.41 per share, up 0.36% on ASX today (21 November) at 4.34 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.54% down at 17,006.60 points at the same time. Shares of lithium company Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Far East Gold Got Firm Commitments For A Placement Raising A$2.1 Mln
* RECEIVED FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR A PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS RAISING A$2.1 MILLION AT A$0.50 PER SHARE. * UNDER SHARE PURCHASE PLAN NEW FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT A$0.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five gold stocks to explore in December
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) raised its annual stock dividend by about seven per cent YoY. The HYMC stock gained about 22 per cent in 2022. Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) ended Q3 FY22 with a cash balance of over US$ 22 million. The benchmark US indices have suffered rough...
kalkinemedia.com
Contract caterer Compass expects 2023 profit growth to top 20%
(Reuters) - Contract caterer Compass Group on Monday forecast its profit growth to be more than 20% in 2023 and margins to be above 6.5%, after reporting a surge in financial year 2022 profit buoyed by new business wins and reopening of economies. The world's largest catering group more than...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Whitehaven’s (ASX:WHC) shares faring today?
Whitehaven’s shares were trading 1.709% stronger on ASX as of 12:21 PM AEDT today. Recently, Whitehaven shared its updated FY23 guidance. Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) were trading in the green territory on ASX on Monday afternoon. The company’s share price gained by 1.709% on ASX to AU$8.330 per share at 12:21 PM AEDT today (21 November 2022).
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Soligenix Says On Nov 16, Got Notice Of Delisting Or Failure To Satisfy A Continued Listing Rule Or Standard From Nasdaq
* SOLIGENIX- ON NOV 16, GOT NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD FROM NASDAQ Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How does Bitcoin work?
Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Imago BioSciences (IMGO) soared over 100 per cent today; Know why?
The IMGO stock was up over 105 per cent in the morning trading hours on Monday. Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK) would acquire the biotechnology firm through a subsidiary. The total valuation of the acquisition deal would be about US$ 1.35 billion. The stock of the clinical-stage biotech firm, Imago...
Comments / 0