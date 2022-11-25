ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Low-Key Black Friday Sale Has Hundreds of Markdowns on Le Creuset, Tula, PS5 & More

By Taylor Lane
 4 days ago

We’re all anticipating the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s a chance to spend extra time with family and friends around the table while you enjoy a hot meal. And along with the excitement of being home for the holidays, the year’s most anticipated sales are getting started. This year, Black Friday came at QVC — you can shop hundreds of markdowns from brands like Nespresso, Tula, and Le Creuset, to name a few.

QVC’s Black Friday sale runs from November 18th until December 4th, which means you have weeks to snag up so many good finds. If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee machine that no longer makes a hot cup in the morning, Nespresso has you covered with a beautiful coffee maker, and milk frother for all your barista needs that’s under $200. Maybe you love skincare? If so, Tula’s balancing pads keep your skin right and hydrated. And if you’re still looking to secure holiday gifts, this PS5 bundle is a must-add to your cart! Ahead, see our favorite markdowns of the season.

Le Creuset Signature 5.25-Qt Deep Oven — $199.99, originally $380.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5Udc_0jG9iXw900

If you’re hosting a dinner this season, make sure you have cookware that makes preparing a meal easier. This gorgeous, shopper-loved Le Creuset deep oven pot is already on sale so snag it while you can!

Deep Oven Pot $199.99 Buy now

Nespresso Evoluo Coffee Machine With Milk Frother — $188.30, originally $259.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqLql_0jG9iXw900

If you want to upgrade your coffee machine, you have to add this Nespresso to your cart ASAP. It comes with the coveted milk frother and started pod kit for under $200.00

Nespresso Evoluo Coffee Machine $188.30 Buy now

TULA Balancing Act Set — $40.00, originally $64.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKy8Z_0jG9iXw900

Tula’s Balancing act pads decrease the look of pores while cleansing the skin. Each pad contains the brand’s specialty-formulated probiotic extracts that keep skin healthy and strong.

Tula Balancing Act $40.00 Buy now

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Vacuum — $179.99, originally $274.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyQxh_0jG9iXw900

If you’re still searching for a gift for someone on your list who loves to have an extra clean house, then you don’t want to miss this iRobot Roomba that’s 35 percent off right now. The vacuum picks up dirt and debris that a traditional vacuum could normally miss. Plus, you can set the time it cleans via an app, so you don’t have to ever worry about spending time cleansing the floors again.

iRobot Roomba $179.99 Buy now

PS5 Console With Accessories & Vouchers — $879.99, originally $939.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOs3U_0jG9iXw900

This PS5 deal makes the perfect gift. It comes with all accessories that a gamer could dream about. Right now, you can save nearly $100 on the console set, which also includes a voucher for games.

PS5 Digital Console $879.99 Buy now

Philosophy Super-Sized Holiday Shower Gel Duo — $39.00, originally $48.40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OViDe_0jG9iXw900

Philosophy’s holiday shower gel set is something to look forward to year after year. The rich gel has a festive scent that turns your shower into an instant spa. You can snag the gingerbread-scented oversized duo for under $40 as part of QVC’s early Black Friday sale.

Holiday Shower Gel Duo $39.00 Buy now

Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $129.00, originally $149.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Yzwu_0jG9iXw900

Stocking stuffers have come a long way since I was a teen. This year, if you need to fill your teen’s stockings, give them a huge surprise with these Bluetooth earbuds. These ones from Bose maintain a comfortable fit through any movement, they also come with a charging case, so they’re always ready to go.

Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $129.00 Buy now

These deals are so good we don’t expect them to last long. Fill your cart now while you can. You also can earn free shipping as a first-time shopper when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout.

SheKnows

