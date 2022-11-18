ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Comments / 13

charlie's mom
4d ago

You are absolutely beautiful. Kids who bully have problems!!! It’s not you. Keep your head up high and let mom deal with administration

Reply(1)
7
Rickey Jones
4d ago

I was bullied while in middle school for 3 years. Teachers surely knew but did nothing. Once I punched a kid who was bullying me. I was suspended. My dad took me back to school that same day and had a conversation with the principals. However, the bullying did not stop. Now I've been diagnosed with mental illness and I can't help but wonder if those 3 years of bullying played a role in my mental health issues.

Reply
3
epicdinoman
4d ago

Dalaya needs to keep her head up cause she is an absolutely beautiful kiddo and let her Mama handle the school,DON'T ever give up and keep on pushing..............You are beautiful from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet!!

Reply
2
