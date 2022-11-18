ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
allaccess.com

WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
WARREN, MI
HipHopDX.com

Babyface Ray Dropping ‘Mob: The Album’ Next Month

Babyface Ray has announced the release of a new album titled MOB, which slated to drop early next month. Set to be released on December 2nd, MOB will be the second release of the year for the Detroit native. According to an official press release, the album “is about keeping the blinders on to avoid all distractions while staying focused.”
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry. What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson. "I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre. "They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing,"...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Turkey Giveaway Begins Monday Morning in Detroit

Thanksgiving is a time of thankfulness, feasting, and family. For those facing financial constraints and unable to purchase a turkey may be able to receive a free one this Monday morning on November 21 as thousands of them are prepared to be donated to families across Detroit, WXYZ reported. “That’s...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
DETROIT, MI
New Pittsburgh Courier

Meet the Black woman entrepreneur whose Afrocentric gift-wrapping paper brand is truly making an impression

BlackNews.com — Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her city for disadvantaged, abused women of color and returning citizens.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage

The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Pontiac Photo Gallery

M1 Concourse Headquarters looks like a James Bond movie location!. We Are The Champions, My Friends.... Blair and Dan at M1 Concourse in front of one of their show cars!. Blair and Dan have some fun with a WCSX Sticker at M1 Concourse!. The dog says: We are all stronger...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nonprofit buying hotel rooms to house homeless for Black Friday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit-based nonprofit chapter is buying out two floors of a hotel this Black Friday to give homeless people a place to stay for part of the holidays. New Era Detroit's Zeek Williams said on Black Friday, the nonprofit will give family's a place to stay while also connecting them with services for treatment, jobs, and housing. The nonprofit is also looking for any groups that offer resources that could help homeless people.
DETROIT, MI

