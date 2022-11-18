Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules
A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
Skipton burglar writes off £20k Jaguar while high on drugs
A burglar who wrote off a £20,000 Jaguar when trying to steal it while "off his head" on drugs has been jailed. Bobby Baker, 42, crashed the car after stealing the keys during a break-in at a house in Skipton, North Yorkshire. He was jailed for three years and...
BBC
Kidderminster man catches giant goldfish
Now here's something you don't see at the fair - a man using two hands to lift a goldfish nearly as big as he is. Worcestershire angler Andy Hackett landed the orange beast while on a trip to France, in a region worthy of toasting such success - Champagne. The...
BBC
Nigeria: Teens upcycle rubbish in modern fashion show
What would you usually do with your old newspapers, carrier bags and Capri-Sun juice packets?. For most people, the answer is throw them in the bin - but not one Nigerian conservation group, which worked with young activists and models to transform the rubbish into "trashion". The show aimed to...
BBC
Cow attacks: Kent woman urges others to be wary after being trampled
A woman who was repeatedly trampled by a cow, and is still in pain 14 months later, has warned others to keep their distance in the countryside. Stella Collins, from Tonbridge, Kent, was on a walking holiday in the Yorkshire Dales when she was attacked. She was left with multiple...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Pair guilty of damaging Van Gogh painting's frame
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting's frame after gluing themselves to it. Louis McKechnie, 22, and Emily Brocklebank, 23, caused about £2,000 of damage to the frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London's Courtauld Gallery.
BBC
T. rex auction cancelled after skeleton doubts raised
A T. rex skeleton which was expected to fetch up to $25m (£21m) at auction has been withdrawn after doubts were raised over where parts of it had come from. Auction house Christie's confirmed to the BBC that the Tyrannosaurus Rex would not be amongst the lots going under the hammer in Hong Kong on 30 November.
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
Comments / 0