ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Clinton PD investigating shooting

By Staff report
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoyYw_0jG9XAYX00
Wreck scene following a reported shooting from one vehicle to another Thursday night in Clinton. Courtesy of Clinton PD

At 7:17 p.m. Thursday, Climton Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a power pole on Park Avenue had been struck by a grey Dodge Charger. They also found shell casings in the roadway on Nicholson Street, police officials stated in a Friday press release.

Reports state that J’Daques Wallace, 21, was driving the Charger east on Nicholson Street when a second vehicle, described as a Chevrolet Camaro, began chasing the Charger and firing shots toward the vehicle while traveling on Nicholson toward Park Avenue.

“While making a left turn onto Park Avenue to get away from the suspect vehicle, the victim’s vehicle left the roadway and struck the power pole where the vehicle came to rest,” the Clinton Police Department press release stated.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives discovered that a nearby residence in the 400 block of Park Avenue had been struck by gunfire. It was reportedly unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, authorities said.

“Detectives with the Street Crimes Unit are following up on leads in the investigation,” the department stated. “If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’”

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Kinston Police Department make arrests in fatal overdose

On Thursday, November 17th, 2022, the Kinston Police Department responded to a narcotics induced overdose death at Nations Inn, 410 E. New Bern Road, Kinston, N.C. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Dusty Wayne Taylor, 34, of Kinston was the distributor of the narcotics. Detectives were able to obtain warrants for 2nd Degree Murder for Taylor and on November 23rd, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Teams executed a search warrant at Taylor’s residence located on the 600 block of Darden Dr. Kinston, N.C. During the search, detectives located and seized several firearms, ammunition, heroin, methamphetamine, money, suspected stolen property, and an unregistered suppressor.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shots Fired at Hunters

Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
CERRO GORDO, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Timber Reported Cut, Stolen

Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
CLARKTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy