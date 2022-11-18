ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Globe Soccer Awards 2022: All 27 Winners Including Mo Salah And Sergio Ramos

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4npk_0jG9W7Nu00

PSG center-back Ramos was named the Best Defender of All Time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mo Salah and Sergio Ramos hugged after bumping into each other at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai this week.

Their meeting came almost four and a half years since they last shared a pitch.

Liverpool forward Salah was famously injured in the 2018 Champions League final after being pulled to the ground by Ramos.

They locked arms again in Dubai but in a much more harmonious manner.

Both Salah and Ramos picked up an award at the event.

Former Real Madrid center-back Ramos, who has been at Paris Saint-Germain since July 2021, was named the Best Defender of All Time.

Meanwhile, Salah picked up an award for being the Tik Tik Fans' Player of the Year - not to be confused with the Best Men's Player of the Year prize, which was won by Karim Benzema.

Barcelona star Alexis Putellas was crowned the Best Women's Player of the Year.

In total, 27 prizes were dished out, including five digital awards.

Globe Soccer Awards 2022 Winners List

Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio pictured at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai

IMAGO/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
The Independent

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman helps open Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman sought to provide a dose of Hollywood gravitas as the 2022 World Cup was officially opened in Qatar.The Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, narrated the opening ceremony initially on a video before appearing in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Men dancing with swords, camels and a parade of World Cup mascots also featured in the ceremony to open the competition controversially awarded to Qatar.Dreamers, from the official World Cup soundtrack, was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset

You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?

An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
The Independent

Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy