Globe Soccer Awards 2022: All 27 Winners Including Mo Salah And Sergio Ramos

PSG center-back Ramos was named the Best Defender of All Time.

Mo Salah and Sergio Ramos hugged after bumping into each other at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai this week.

Their meeting came almost four and a half years since they last shared a pitch.

Liverpool forward Salah was famously injured in the 2018 Champions League final after being pulled to the ground by Ramos.

They locked arms again in Dubai but in a much more harmonious manner.

Both Salah and Ramos picked up an award at the event.

Former Real Madrid center-back Ramos, who has been at Paris Saint-Germain since July 2021, was named the Best Defender of All Time.

Meanwhile, Salah picked up an award for being the Tik Tik Fans' Player of the Year - not to be confused with the Best Men's Player of the Year prize, which was won by Karim Benzema.

Barcelona star Alexis Putellas was crowned the Best Women's Player of the Year.

In total, 27 prizes were dished out, including five digital awards.

Globe Soccer Awards 2022 Winners List