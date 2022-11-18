ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Proud Mom Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Adorable Daughter Sadie

By Samantha Agate
 4 days ago
Being a mom brings Christina Applegate immense joy! The Married… With Children alum is a proud mother of one daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, whom she shares with her husband, Martyn LeNoble. She has offered glimpses into her journey as a parent in Hollywood several times over the years.

Christina and Martyn welcomed Sadie in January 2011. Two years later, they got married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home. The couple are each other’s biggest supporters and were by each other’s sides during Christina’s breast cancer battle in 2008. After undergoing a double mastectomy, she reflected on her health and relationship.

“I have a small but mighty support system and Martyn has really been an incredible part of my life,” the Dead to Me actress told Us Weekly in May 2010. “Without him, I don’t know if I could’ve gone through any of it. He came around at a time when there was a lot of loss in my life on many levels, so he’s been a really incredible help.”

The breast cancer survivor underwent surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2017. After recovering, she shared what life was like at home outside of her Hollywood career.

“I feel good. I keep my life really simple,” she said in a March 2017 interview with Today. “I’m very fortunate right now to have that freedom to not work. I love being my daughter’s mother and being 24/7 here with her, doing what I need to do, making her meals, taking her to soccer. I work at her school six or seven hours a week.”

She went on to say that she was “all in” on being the best mom she could be and enjoying her time away from the spotlight.

“I love my life right now,” the mom of one gushed. “I’ve been very fortunate to be able to take a minute and it’s been wonderful.”

In August 2021, Christina announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and was navigating her life living with the disease.

“Hi, friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Emmy winner wrote on Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

Keep scrolling to see Christina’s sweetest quotes about being a mom to Sadie.

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

